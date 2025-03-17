Air Force acquisition leaders connect with industry at small business panel

Photo By Todd Maki | Kristina Botelho, from left, Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management...... read more read more Photo By Todd Maki | Kristina Botelho, from left, Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management contracting officer; Lea Kirkwood, program executive officer for Electronic Systems Directorate; Maj. Gen. Anthony Genatempo, PEO for Cyber and Networks; Scott Hardiman, Air Force integrating PEO for Nuclear Command, Control and Communications (NC3) and director of the NC3 Integration Directorate, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center; Scott Owens, Strategic Services director; Lt. Col. Robert Goeke, Contracting Branch deputy director of contracts; and Andrea Panagoulias, small business programs director and panel moderator, stand for a photo during a panel event held by the Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Small Business Programs office in Newton, Mass., March 10, 2025. One of the main themes of the discussion was pathways for small businesses to connect with the Department of the Air Force to showcase their capabilities and to learn about new business opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki) see less | View Image Page

NEWTON, Mass. – The Hanscom Air Force Base Small Business Office held a panel for industry professionals to connect with base senior acquisition and contracting leaders March 10.

The panel included representatives from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center program executive offices, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center and Air Force Materiel Command Strategic Services division. Themes included artificial intelligence integration, PEO priorities, industry capabilities and how to leverage disruptive technology to meet Air Force challenges.

“We are looking for technology and capabilities that are ready today and will solve today’s problems,” said Maj. Gen. Anthony Genatempo, PEO for Cyber and Networks.

Leaders stressed the importance of the small business community and how its innovations and capabilities can help solve today’s problems.

“Industry has more money to invest in research and development with less bureaucracy,” said Kristina Botelho, Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management contracting officer. “It is to our benefit to pursue the technology that you have developed and adjust it to fit our needs. It is important that dual use technologies stay in this space and help us answer our problems.”

Scott Hardiman, integrating PEO for Nuclear Command, Control and Communications and director of the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center’s NC3 Integration Directorate, said his office is focusing on modernization and NC3 is “opening the aperture” to source the best technology that industry has to offer.

“We need to stay in step with technology advancements and ahead of our adversaries,” Hardiman said. “I don’t want the same old box of equipment packaged in a new way. I am looking for new capabilities in the products that I procure.”

Panelists highlighted opportunities for small businesses to engage with federal acquisition such as accelerator programs, industry days, and request for information solicitations.

“Small businesses bring capabilities to the warfighter with speed, enhancing mission readiness and lethality,” said Andrea Panagoulias, Hanscom AFB Director of Small Business Programs. “Hanscom continues to acquire the technological capabilities of small businesses, awarding over $1 billion in prime contracts to small businesses over the past five fiscal years.”

Hanscom’s Small Business Office is the initial point of contact for businesses seeking contract opportunities with Hanscom PEOs and enhances acquisition opportunities in support of the Air Force mission.