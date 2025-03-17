"Deterrence through strength”: Lt. Col. Trumble on Boxing and Air Force readiness

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY -- For U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Trumble, the boxing ring has been a constant presence throughout his 21-year career. From his days as a heavyweight boxer at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado, to coaching and refereeing service members in the “Rumble in the Deid” event, Trumble has learned valuable lessons from the parallels between the discipline of the sport and the demands of military leadership.



After graduating high school, Trumble had multiple universities offer him football scholarships. He ultimately chose USAFA as the best choice because of the flexibility in sports and career pathways. In 2000, he began his Air Force journey as a cadet, where combat sports were a mandatory part of the curriculum.



One night, after completing a semester of boxing class, Trumble was asked if he wanted to participate in "Friday-night fights," a weekly boxing event held to recruit cadets into the intercollegiate boxing team. He rose to the occasion and challenged the academy's top-ranked heavyweight, ultimately winning and earning a spot on the academy's boxing team.



“I was a little apprehensive, but I went in anyhow,” Trumble said. "That decision enabled me to be part of a high-performing team, ultimately winning three consecutive national championship titles. More importantly, it instilled the value of discipline and resilience, pushing me beyond my self-imposed limits to develop a warrior [ethos]."



Now an established C-5M Super Galaxy command pilot and the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing A3 director, Trumble capitalizes on the skills he honed through boxing in the Air Force as a leader.



“The discipline involved with the training and accountability ties hand-in-hand with the Air Force,” he explained. “Everything we do requires a sharp mind, and boxing will give you immediate feedback if you’re not resilient enough.”



That understanding fueled his desire to coach during the fourth iteration of “Rumble in the Deid,” a biannual boxing competition hosted by the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron to build morale among service members and challenge participants to test the results of dedicated training in the ring.



Transitioning from fighting to coaching was difficult at first, as it was challenging to spread his attention across a group of fighters with different learning styles, unique capabilities, strengths, and weaknesses.



"Not everything you try to teach sticks, and you need to constantly evolve as a coach to the needs of your team," Trumble said.



Trumble mentored seven fighters, guiding them through over 60 practices during a four-month period whilst providing practical feedback in sparring sessions with other fighters. The experience brought him back to his days at the academy, where he coached cadets in intramural boxing matches.



“It’s about the team," said Trumble. "It's about focusing and mentoring on the individual level. Witnessing my fighters, some new to boxing, develop their skills and courage, culminating in the ring on fight night, hit me with a bite of joy."



The lessons from boxing are noteworthy as the Department of Defense prepares and tests for potential contested environments.



"We must maintain our reputation as the undisputed world heavyweight champion," Trumble said. "A champ that no one wants to fight. Deterrence through overwhelming strength. If we're asked to enter the ring, it'll be a bad day for the opponent."



Trumble’s journey exemplifies the power of sports to cultivate leadership qualities. The lessons he learned in the boxing ring—resilience, discipline, and the will to overcome—continue to influence his life, both on the ground and in the air.



“There’s something to getting in the ring and testing yourself,” Trumble reflected. “You build the courage and resilience to suffer a blow and get back up to continue the mission. Whether it’s boxing or in the military.”

