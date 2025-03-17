Meet Ray Chase - 2d TSB’s Dynamic Link Between IT and Innovation

Photo By Candy C Knight | Mr. Ray Chase, Lead Communications and Information Technology Specialist, 2d Theater...... read more read more Photo By Candy C Knight | Mr. Ray Chase, Lead Communications and Information Technology Specialist, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, assists U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brikael Truss resolve a software issue March 18, 2025 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. As the brigade's Lead Communications and Information Technology Specialist, Mr. Chase manages an array of tasks, from setting up sophisticated communication systems to performing swift repairs on malfunctioning equipment. Staff Sgt. Truss is a Knowledge Management Technician with the 2d Theater Signal Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany — In the dynamic landscape of information technology, one individual stands out as a crucial contributor to the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s operational success — Ray Chase, Lead Communications and Information Technology Specialist.



With a robust background in technology and a knack for troubleshooting, Mr. Chase is an essential force behind the scenes, ensuring that the brigade’s information technology resources are always accessible and functioning seamlessly.



His day-to-day responsibilities revolve around maintaining the continuity of the brigade’s computing environment, which has become increasingly vital in a world dependent on technology. He expertly manages an array of tasks, from setting up sophisticated communication systems to performing swift repairs on malfunctioning equipment.



Mr. Chase’s deep understanding of both hardware and software allows him to identify and resolve issues efficiently, often before they disrupt workflows. This quick response is crucial; it minimizes downtime and keeps productivity soaring across all levels of the organization.



“People rely on computers and peripherals to do their daily duties,” he said. “My team and I keep the continuity of the computing environment moving by providing quick and reliable service to minimize downtime and resolve issues preventing productivity.”



His responsibilities extend well beyond merely fixing problems as they arise. Mr. Chase takes a proactive stance in managing the brigade’s technology landscape, ensuring that members receive the equipment and software they need to perform optimally.



Remaining updated on the latest technological advancements and evaluating the unique requirements of the brigade is essential to ensure decision dominance. Nevertheless, one of Mr. Chase’s most challenging obstacles is navigating through the natural resistance to change.



“Addressing individuals who are resistant to change is a challenging hurdle to overcome,” he stated. “The old adage of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ reflects a mental barrier that, at times, prevents progress and obstructs technological innovation.”



Mr. Chase expresses, however, many members embrace change once they understand how the new innovations and updated technologies enhance operational effectiveness. Additionally, while he and his team often operate behind the scenes, their unwavering commitment is clearly valued by their customers.



“In an ever-changing environment, I am continually inspired by the heartfelt appreciation from my customers,” he said. “Their feedback encourages me to stay on my toes and ensure the brigade can deliver the integrated and interoperable theater communications and cyber capabilities that enable decision dominance.”



Whether it’s sourcing high-performance laptops or setting up secure communication tools, Mr. Chase tailors solutions that enhance IT capabilities for the brigade. His strategic approach not only resolves current challenges but also prepares for future innovation and modernization.



“The IT team plays a crucial role in supporting the brigade as it transitions to the Army Unified Directory Services, and Mr. Chase has been instrumental to the program's success,” said Nathan Slack, Chief Data Officer of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade. “He is always willing to collaborate with users to help resolve any issues that may affect the overall mission. He works diligently to assist everyone as quickly as possible and prioritizes the well-being of his team.”



What truly sets Mr. Chase apart, however, is his warm and approachable demeanor. He is not just a go-to tech expert but also a trusted colleague. Those who work alongside him frequently commend his willingness to help, often going the extra mile to explain complex concepts in relatable terms. His genuine enthusiasm for technology and troubleshooting creates a welcoming atmosphere where everyone feels empowered to ask questions and seek support.



“Mr. Chase consistently demonstrates exceptional teamwork and is a reliable source of support," remarked U.S. Army Sgt. Christian Van De Kamp, Data Officer, 2d Theater Signal Brigade. “His professionalism and approachable demeanor foster a collaborative environment. He continues to make valuable contributions to the Communications and IT directorate by refining customer service tools and reports, thereby enhancing overall performance. Moreover, his efforts in advancing customer service training within the section are commendable and impactful.”



Throughout his career, Mr. Chase has thrived on challenges, often going above and beyond to ensure his unit’s technological systems run smoothly.



“I began my career as a GS-05 Computer Assistant before help desks moved to the Enterprise, and I’ve learned and endured a great many things,” he said. “Do not worry about things you cannot control, but always have a plan. Always keep pushing forward, but never be afraid to change course if needed.”





ABOUT US:



The 2d Theater Signal Brigade, located in Wiesbaden, Germany, delivers integrated and interoperable theater communications and cyber capabilities to enable decision dominance across all levels and phases of war in support of combat forces and mission partners in Europe and Africa.



FOLLOW US:



- Visit www.2sigbde.army.mil to learn more about the 2d Theater Signal Brigade

- Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BrigadeofExcellence

- Follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/2sigbde

- Follow us on X at X.com/2sigbde

- Follow us on Instagram at instagram.com/2sigbde

- Subscribe on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@2dtheatersignalbrigade166