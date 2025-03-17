Photo Essay: C-130s, crews hold training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A C-130 Hercules aircraft flies over South Post on March 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A C-130 Hercules aircraft flies over South Post on March 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of training operations. The C-130 Hercules primarily performs the tactical portion of the U.S. Air Force's airlift mission, and Air National Guard C-130s often conduct training at Fort McCoy with austere landings as well as airdrop practice. The aircraft is capable of operating from rough, dirt strips and is the prime transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. The C-130 operates throughout the U.S. Air Force, serving with Air Mobility Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, Air Combat Command, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, Pacific Air Forces, Air National Guard and the Air Force Reserve Command, fulfilling a wide range of operational missions in both peace and war situations. (Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

A C-130 Hercules aircraft flies over South Post on March 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of training operations.



The C-130 Hercules primarily performs the tactical portion of the U.S. Air Force's airlift mission, and Air National Guard C-130s often conduct training at Fort McCoy with austere landings as well as airdrop practice.



The aircraft is capable of operating from rough, dirt strips and is the prime transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. The C-130 operates throughout the U.S. Air Force, serving with Air Mobility Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, Air Combat Command, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, Pacific Air Forces, Air National Guard and the Air Force Reserve Command, fulfilling a wide range of operational missions in both peace and war situations.



