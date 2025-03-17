U.S. Soldiers, local park staff in Yokohama team up for joint cleanup effort

YOKOHAMA, Japan – U.S. Soldiers stationed here joined Japanese staff at Mitsuike Park near Yokohama North Dock for an inaugural joint cleanup effort there March 12.



The Soldiers, assigned to the 5th Transportation Company, 765th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion, worked with the staff, with a focus on cleaning out drainage ditches and gutters at the park.



The group’s combined efforts and ease in working as a team led to them completing the task quickly, despite the rainy and cold weather.



Sgt. Jasmyne Copeland joined the cleanup because she said she is passionate about community service and thought it was a great opportunity for her and her unit to support their local community.



“I really enjoy it,” Copeland said of volunteering with her host-nation neighbors. “It really opens my eyes to a whole new outlook on different countries, [their] customs, and what they do for their communities.”



Copeland said she and her unit are ready and eager to participate in any other volunteer opportunity that come up in the future.



“We’re here to help in any way necessary, whether it’s with community service or providing support [to] the locals,” she said.



Hajime Ito, the director at Mitsuike Park, said he was thankful for the joint coordination from both the U.S. and Japanese organizations that led to the inaugural cleanup effort finally coming to fruition.



“The U.S. Soldiers worked very hard to beautify the park, and they demonstrated great teamwork,” he said.



Ito said he hopes there will be more opportunities to work alongside U.S. Soldiers in the future. He also hopes visitors to the park understand that their efforts play a large role in maintaining the beauty of the park.

