Shreveport Sailor’s Quick Actions Save Elderly Couple’s Lives

Courtesy Photo | Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class (AS2) Matthew Boudreaux, a Shreveport, Louisiana, native, assigned to Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Shreveport, stands for a photo at the reserve center on Mar. 18, 2025. Boudreaux recently transitioned from the Reserve Component to Active Component (RC2AC) and is recognized for his heroic actions in assisting an elderly couple in a life-threatening accident near the East Texas border. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist Chief Petty Officer Ronnie Frost).

SHREVEPORT, La. – Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class (AS2) Matthew Boudreaux, a Shreveport, Louisiana, native assigned to Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Shreveport, demonstrated quick thinking, courage, and the Navy’s core values when he helped save an elderly couple involved in a severe vehicular accident near the East Texas border on March 15, 2025. Boudreaux, who recently transitioned from being a Reserve Sailor to Active Duty through the Reserve Component to Active Component (RC2AC) program, was en route to perform Navy funeral honors when he encountered the accident scene. Without hesitation, he pulled over to assist.



“As I drove by, I noticed a truck on its side, and my first instinct was to check out the scene,” said Boudreaux. “When I saw someone still trapped inside, I knew I had to help.”

Boudreaux immediately took action, retrieving tools to break the windshield and helping to stabilize the vehicle. He offered his shirt to control bleeding and worked alongside emergency responders to secure the injured woman onto a stretcher for transport.



Boudreaux was formerly a construction mechanic in the Navy Reserve before changing rates and transitioning to active duty. His training as a Seabee played a vital role in his response to a crisis. “It’s been a combination of multiple trainings, such as first aid and Miller Board Training when I was attached to Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14,” Boudreaux explained. “It’s been ingrained in me to always be ready, keep my head on a swivel, and protect my shipmates.”



Reflecting on the experience, Boudreaux expressed pride in being able to help, but he also acknowledged the emotional weight of the moment. “After the adrenaline wore off, I was proud that I could help,” Boudreaux said. “But hearing about the medical complications due to the wreck made me feel for them.” His leadership at NRC Shreveport commended his selflessness and initiative. “I am incredibly proud of AS2’s actions,” said Personnel Specialist Chief Petty Officer Ronnie Frost, senior enlisted leader at NRC Shreveport.



“His willingness to step in without hesitation is a true reflection of his character and the Navy’s values.” Lt. Cmdr. John Perez, commanding officer of NRC Shreveport, echoed the sentiment, highlighting Boudreaux’s professionalism.



“Although my time working with AS2 has been brief, his decisive actions, quick thinking, and composure under pressure exemplify his strong military bearing,” said Perez. “His response in a time of crisis, placing others before himself, is a testament to his exceptional character and commitment—not only to the Navy but also to his community and family.”



Boudreaux comes from a long line of service members, making him a fourth-generation Sailor following in the footsteps of his great-grandfather, grandfather, and father.“I joined the Navy to serve my country and continue my family’s legacy,” he said.



As a recently transitioned active-duty Sailor, he currently serves at NRC Shreveport as an aviation support equipment technician. “Our motto is ‘No Air Support Without Ground Support’, and that’s something I take pride in,” said Boudreaux.



For Boudreaux, serving in the U.S. Navy is more than just a career—it’s a lifelong commitment to readiness and service. “As a warfighter, readiness means being fully prepared to go at any time,” he said. “The uniform may come off, but the duty never ends.” Boudreaux remains humble about his heroic actions, choosing instead to highlight the community of helpers who stepped in that day. “I’m just glad I was there,” he said. “And I’m grateful to know that there are still good people in the world willing to help those in need.”