COMLOG WESTPAC’S USMC CWO Antonio Milord Promotes to the rank of Captain, Feb. 3, 2025

SINGAPORE (Feb. 3, 2025) United States Marine Corps (USMC) Capt. Antonio J. Milord, ground ammunition officer assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF-73), received his new collar devices reflecting his promotion from Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) 3 to the rank of Capt. during his promotion ceremony at the U.S. Embassy in Singapore, February 3, 2025.



The Winchester, Virginia native operates as one of two marines stationed in COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF-73, where he works as the lead ammunition logistics officer for Marine forces in the Indo-Pacific region. He develops logistical plans by coordinating shipments of ammunition and explosives while managing inventory levels to ensure the USMC's ordnance inventory in the region is properly maintained at all times.



This promotion has been a long-term goal for the former CWO 3 since his first enlistment into the USMC as a Private First Class.



“I was always inspired by Chief Warrant Officers in my MOS (Military Occupational Specialty) when I worked with them,” said Milord. “They were very intelligent and very smart, so I always found that was the path that I wanted to go for, being a very technical specialist.”



Following his selection into the CWO program, Milord wasted little time in further developing himself as a subject matter expert in his field. In 2023, he was named Commander, Marine Corps Systems Command’s Marine Corps Ammunition Officer of the Year for calendar year 2022.



"I am only the second Marine officer to have accomplished this feat, as I originally won the Ammunition NCO of the Year award 10 years ago in 2012 as a Sergeant," said Milord.



The two-time award-winning Marine recalls the moment in his early career how he solidified his pursuit for the Limited Duty Officer (LDO) program.



“For LDO, I remember there was a Lt. Col. in my MOS, who was the top guy at the time, and I remember him talking to all of the Marines. He said, ‘Hey, I remember when I started as a Private First Class and then started coming up through the ranks.’” Milord recollected. “I thought that was a sort of a “rags to riches” story. I thought that was really motivating and a defining point for me wanting to get to that level.”



After executing on the myriad of mission objectives he had set for himself as a junior NCO, Milord shares the next milestones he has now set his scope on as a junior commissioned officer in the USMC.



“It means a lot to finally reach that goal that you've been working towards the entire time. The other goals along the way mean a lot but there are always goals on the horizon,” said Milord. “I'm doing Command and Staff College, which is a higher-level military P.M.E. (Professional Military Education), and Major (O-4) is the next promotion and the next higher billet, so that's what I'm focused on right now.”



When asked for what advice he would impart on a junior NCO seeking to emulate his journey, Milord shared the guidance which helped him stay on his path throughout the years.



“If you really want it, you won’t allow anything to stop you or prevent you from achieving your goals,” said Milord. “It’s never an easy path but you have to want it and excel at it.”



COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters.



For more information on Sailors and Marines like Milord serving in Singapore, visit https://www.clwp.navy.mil/

