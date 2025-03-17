8th MXS Munitions Flight locked and loaded during Freedom Shield 25

Photo By Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Candice Croes, left, 8th Maintenance Squadron conventional...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Candice Croes, left, 8th Maintenance Squadron conventional maintenance support craftsman, Senior Airman Jonathan Bowe, center, 8th MXS munitions inspector, and Staff Sgt. Alec Linn, 8th MXS conventional maintenance crew chief, transport a training munition onto a loader during Freedom Shield 25 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2025. In FS25, the munitions flight projected and sustained airpower for the 8th Fighter Wing’s F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft by maintaining munitions storage and loading capabilities, while also supporting FS25’s objectives of interoperability, defense posture training, and combat readiness through various training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman) see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea-- From daily operations to high-intensity combat scenarios, the 8th Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight consistently demonstrated unwavering readiness, staying 'locked and loaded' throughout Freedom Shield 25 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10-14.



The munitions flight, better known as AMMO, plays an essential role in the maintenance and management of munitions storage and loading capabilities, ensuring seamless airpower for the Wolf Pack’s F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft.



“The AMMO flight is separated into three sections; material section, production section and system section,” said Senior Airman Fabian Laguna, 8th MXS munitions inspector. “During our operations, we ensure that our munitions are maintained properly and are provided to the flightline in a timely manner.”



During FS25, the AMMO flight sharpened their warfighting skills through various routine readiness and agile combat employment (ACE) scenarios.



“From Kunsan, we loaded training munitions onto our F-16s and flew to Gwangju, where our deployed flight personnel maintained the aircraft at the ACE location,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alec Linn, 8th MXS conventional maintenance crew chief. “Throughout the exercise, we worked consecutive 12-hour shifts, while wearing mission-oriented protective posture gear. For AMMO flight, we were tested on our proficiency in building bombs and responding to injects, including a fire incident or bugging out from our workplace to a different building.”



Intense readiness exercises like FS25 fortify units' response capabilities across tactical and operational levels, improving the Wolf Pack and Seventh Air Force's defensive posture.



“The challenges that we face during these exercises help us become combat ready, anytime, anywhere,” said Linn. “FS25 helped us [as the Wolf Pack] build and maintain that warrior mindset.”



The 8th MXS Munitions Flight remains committed to showcasing their defense readiness by projecting and sustaining airpower for the 8th Fighter Wing. Through exercises like Freedom Shield 25, they play a pivotal role in enhancing security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and across the region.