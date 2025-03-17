Get to know NMFDC’s new chief of staff

Photo By Malcolm McClendon | Kathryn A. Mercer assumes her role as Chief of Staff for the The Naval Medical Forces...... read more read more Photo By Malcolm McClendon | Kathryn A. Mercer assumes her role as Chief of Staff for the The Naval Medical Forces Development Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, February 10, 2025. Mercer served close to five years previously as the commands comptroller. (U.S. Navy graphic by Malcolm McClendon) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomes Ms. Kathryn A. Mercer as its new Chief of Staff, effective February 10, 2025.



A native of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Mercer has previously served as the command's comptroller for close to five years. She is also a colonel in the Air Force Reserves, where she serves as the Director for the Financial Management and Comptroller Directorate at Air Mobility Command Headquarters.



We asked the new chief of staff a few more questions about her life and career.



Q: Tell us about your career and how you got here?

A: As a young teen my dad took me to an airshow in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and I was immediately hooked on joining the Air Force, so when I went off to college, I joined the Air Force ROTC. There I studied business and when it came time to request a career field I picked intelligence officer. However, the Air Force had different ideas and they assigned me financial management instead, and it worked out for the best. I love that everything revolves around money, and it allows me to know a little about a lot of things.



Q: Where have you worked and served previously?

A: As a civilian, I spent 12 years at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Washington, as deputy comptroller before coming to NMFDC. With the Air Force I’ve served at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, the Pentagon, McChord AFB, Washington, CENTCOM at MacDill AFB Florida, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Hickam AFB, Hawaii and Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. My career as both a reservist and civil servant has been in financial management, and it allows me to compare processes in both the Navy and the Air Force.



Q: What about your new role are you looking forward to?

A: I am excited to learn more about Naval Medicine and what we do to support the naval warfighter.



Q: What do you want the NMFDC team to know about you?

A: I am here for the staff and to help them get through any barriers and to get the team recognized for their wins.



Q: Can you please share something interesting about yourself?

A: In my spare time outside the Navy and Air Force I foster cats/kittens and I am on the board of directors for the local humane society.



Q: Anything else you would like to add?

A: I am thankful to be able to serve with the great team at NMFDC!!



For Mercer’s official biography, please visit: https://www.med.navy.mil/Naval-Medical-Forces-Development-Command/Leadership/Chief-of-Staff-COS/



NMFDC is the designated training agent for Navy Medicine and develops and delivers integrated education and training to all Maritime Medical Forces in order to Force Develop and Force Generate trained and certified medical forces that preserve the Naval human weapon system now and in the future.