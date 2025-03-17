H2F Coaches inspire leaders during Symposium

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ - “Some leaders tell Soldiers to be fit because they signed their name on the dotted line, but that mentality tends to only breed compliance, where Soldiers only give the bare minimum,” said US Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Angie Perez, Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) instructor/coach during the symposium held at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst from Mar. 8-9, 2025.



The symposium hosted by the 78th Training Division centered around sharing current research from leading experts and best practices from trainers and leaders around the Reserve force. For Perez, implementing H2F requires, “reminding Soldiers why fitness is important, and they don’t have to do it, but that they get to do it. They have privileged access to resources civilians don’t, but more importantly, they have leaders who care to share those resources and want to see them improve and succeed.”



US Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Brandon Shaw, H2F coach, agrees. He reminds his Soldiers that physical, mental, spiritual fitness isn’t just for the military, but for your entire life. You want to be able to play and keep up with your kids and eventually grandkids.



H2F is based on five pillars: mental, sleep, nutritional, physical, and spiritual readiness. The doctrine, as outlined in Field Manual 7-22, directs leaders and Soldier to use unit-level experts, facilities, and equipment to develop the physical and non-physical components of Soldier readiness.



US Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Jezreel Hernandez, H2F coach, likes to tell his students that H2F requires a change in perspective, that regardless of occupational specialty, any Soldier may find themselves in combat. He asks his Soldiers, “do you hope you run into the enemy combatant that doesn’t work out?”

