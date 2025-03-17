MAPA connects Fort Buchanan, community members with installation resources

Courtesy Photo | The only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean recently joined a growing number of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean recently joined a growing number of installations to launch the My Army Post App (MAPA), which connects people with resources such as current weather conditions, post-wide alert messages, emergency contact numbers, and facility hours and locations. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- The only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean recently joined a growing number of installations to launch the My Army Post App (MAPA), which connects people with resources such as current weather conditions, post-wide alert messages, emergency contact numbers, and facility hours and locations.



For newcomers, MAPA offers a navigation tool with accurate directions to key resources on post. Additionally, it allows users to explore resources at other U.S. Army installations worldwide, making it a valuable tool for those on Temporary Duty (TDY) or Permanent Change of Station (PCS).



MAPA also enables users to provide feedback directly through the app, helping Fort Buchanan continuously improve its services. The app includes links to official websites for work orders, the Department of Defense Medical Health System Genesis, and the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System/ID Cards (DEERS/ID). Some of these features may require log in credentials for secure access.



MAPA is available to download for free through Google Play and the Apple App Store.



For more information about MAPA, stay tuned to the official Fort Buchanan Facebook page or contact David Hernandez Belaval, Fort Buchanan's public affairs specialist, at (787) 707-4013 or david.hernandez115.civ@army.mil.



With an annual budget of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.