March-ing Forward: Fort Bragg Paves the Way for Community and Progress

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – The monthly Community Action Council meeting was held on March 19 at the Iron Mike Conference Center on Fort Bragg. Leaders unveiled plans for new projects, upcoming events, and safety initiatives. The updates aim to improve life for everyone on the installation.



Fort Bragg Garrison Commander, Col. Chad Mixon, welcomed new leaders to key roles. Sgt. Maj. Dan Scott is the Garrison's new Command Sergeant Major. Ms. Catherine Miller, the new Deputy Garrison Commander, brings years of experience from the Pentagon and Alaska. Both are ready to make a big impact.



“If you haven’t met Sergeant Major Scott, he’s already moving in a really good direction,” Mixon shared. “Ms. Miller is awesome and she’s going to bring some great things to the team.”



Big changes are in the works:

• Seven signs have already been updated as part of Fort Bragg's

redesignation. 31 more are expected by May.



• A $400k renovation at the Soldier Support Center will combine

services for families in the Exceptional Family Member Program.

“This is a great win for the installation,” Mixon noted.



• Roadwork on King Road is progressing, while construction on

Manchester Road will begin soon.

“That’s going to take until about November to get done,” explained

Mixon.



The community is gearing up for some fun:

• The Fort Bragg Fair starts in late April and ends Mother’s Day, raising

money for local programs.



• The popular All-American Half Marathon and 5K are coming

Mar. 22—spots are running out!



• April’s National Volunteer Week will feature events like the Sunset

Liberty March and the Iron Mike Awards to honor volunteers.

Focus on Safety



Leaders are tackling issues like speeding. Over 5,600 tickets have been issued since 2023. Drivers who exceed the speed limit by 15 mph or more face 30-day suspensions under the "15 gets you 30" rule. These measures keep the community safe.



“Please watch your speed,” Mixon emphasized. “These aren’t 10-mile-per-hour violations, but 85-mile-per-hour and up.”



Residents on the installation are encouraged to complete the Army Tenant Satisfaction Survey before May 1.



“Your feedback truly does matter,” explained Mixon. “It’s the only way we can get better.”



With leadership changes, improved infrastructure, and fun-filled events, Fort Bragg continues to grow as a safe and vibrant community. The next CAC is scheduled May 21, 9:30 a.m. at the Iron Mike Conference Center.