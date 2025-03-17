319th Medical Group tests readiness, emergency response during mass casualty exercise

Photo By Airman Emma Funderburk | An airman assigned to the 319th Medical Group applies moulage to simulate wounds as...... read more read more Photo By Airman Emma Funderburk | An airman assigned to the 319th Medical Group applies moulage to simulate wounds as part of a mass casualty exercise at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 26, 2025. To make the exercise more realistic, mock wounds are applied to the volunteers, and they are instructed to act as if they are actually injured during the training scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emma Funderburk) see less | View Image Page

The 319th Medical Group conducted a mass casualty exercise Feb. 26, 2025, here.



Mass casualty exercises are routine methods to evaluate emergency response readiness and consist of a sudden crisis, such as a chemical attack, and follow-on actions by first responders and medical personnel. The exercises test the response time and quality of treatment provided by medical personnel in a controlled, stressful environment.



Volunteers from across the base served as simulated victims, they were dressed with fake wounds referred to as “moulage” and provided medical condition cards that determined their treatment during the exercise.



The exercise scenario was a terrorist attack consisting of a nitrogen-oxide bomb detonation during a winter celebration party. Patients were located in various areas in and around the medical facility, to vary their initial proximity to the explosion and the severity of their mock injuries.



Though the injuries and medical conditions were simulated, the expectation was for medical personnel to respond to the incident in the exact way they would if it were real.



“In order to consider this training a success, the airmen had to set up a decontamination tent in less than 20 minutes, identify and treat all wounds properly and get the patient to their needed care as quickly as possible,” said 2nd Lt. Sabrea Burts, medical readiness flight commander for the 319th Medical Group. “Every second wasted is a second someone could die in the real world, so we treat it as such, even though it’s an exercise.”



Before patients could receive medical care, they had to undergo decontamination, a process in which the patients were each scrubbed down and cleaned with soap and water by properly suited personnel before being admitted to the facility.



After decontamination, patients were separated by the intensity of their injuries and the care needed. Patients were labeled four different categories; immediate, delayed, expectant and minimal.



Each category determined what level of care patients received at the medical facilty and whether they were to be released or taken to the hospital for further care.



“You have to be able to make decisions quickly but also make sure they;re the right decisions, peoples lives are in your hands,” said Burts. “I’m very proud of our team, the exercise went well and we’re planning on doing more throughout the year.”



The 319th Medical Group stands ready with capable Airmen who will continue to provide excellent healthcare and emergency response services of Grand Forks AFB.