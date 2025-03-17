Winn Army Community Hospital Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Advisor

Courtesy Photo | Col. Margaret Berryman, Fort Stewart U.S. Army Medical Department Activity commander...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Margaret Berryman, Fort Stewart U.S. Army Medical Department Activity commander and Winn ACH director passes the unit’s colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Mario Wible March 19 as he assumes responsibility of the MEDDAC and the hospital as its senior enlisted advisor during a ceremony at Fort Stewart’s Cashe Garden. see less | View Image Page

Winn Army Community Hospital welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Mario Wible as its new senior enlisted advisor in a ceremony at Fort Stewart’s Cashe Garden March 19, marking a leadership transition for the medical facility.



The event, attended by distinguished guests, soldiers, civilians and family members, marked a significant transition for the hospital and the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield.



Col. Margaret Berryman, Fort Stewart U.S. Army Medical Department Activity commander and Winn ACH director, in her opening remarks, detailed the hospital’s legacy of excellence, established in 1983, and its mission to ensure the health and readiness of warfighters.



She highlighted the dedication of the “‘Winn’ing Team” and its commitment to warfighter readiness, innovation and healthcare delivery. Berryman also outlined her expectations for Wible, emphasizing his role as a mentor and vital link between Winn’s enlisted soldiers, officers, and Defense and Army civilians.



“Today marks an important transition for the MEDDAC,” Berryman said. “This is a significant moment not only for our hospital but for the soldiers, civilians and families who depend on strong leadership.”



In his acceptance speech, Wible expressed gratitude to his family, leadership and the Winn team. He shared a personal connection to Army Medicine, recalling his birth at Tripler Army Medical Center in 1980. His mother, despite language barriers, received compassionate care, he said.



“I don’t remember it, but my mom does,” Wible said. “Even 44 years later, I can still hear the gratitude in her voice when she tells that story.”



Wible also shared a personal story from an Afghanistan deployment with an aeromedical evacuation company. He recounted a flight to retrieve a Marine from the war zone for global military medical care. He emphasized the collective effort of medical professionals, from stateside hospitals to deployed environments, in ensuring the well-being of warfighters.



“You’re much more ready to go into harm’s way when you believe that your battle buddies will never leave a fallen comrade,” Wible said. “That belief is reinforced by a responsive, well-trained medical system that will do everything possible to bring you home.



“It takes all of us.”



He shared that his daughter would soon have her first experience with Army Medicine at Winn, calling it a “full circle moment.” He expressed humility and honor in serving as senior enlisted advisor.



“I have met nothing but optimistic, caring professionals who assure me that everyone who walks through those doors is in great hands — and that’s thanks to all of you,” Wible said.



The ceremony concluded with a welcome to the Wible family, including his wife, Kelly, and children, Marco and Alison Ron. It is the family’s first assignment to Fort Stewart, but Wible’s third time wearing the MEDDAC patch.



“For six of the past 26 years, I’ve worn it — in BDUs, digital ACUs, and now this uniform,” he said. “The symbol may have changed slightly, but the mission remains the same: health service support and force health protection.



“I won’t forget what we’re here for.”