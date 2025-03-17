A gold metal device 5/8 inch in height and 2 ¾ inches in width, consisting of a silver bordered, gold shield with a background of concentric circles emanating from the bottom throughout, displaying a silver delta pointing downwards, all upon a pair of diagonally crossed fouled anchors; all superimposed upon a pair of stylized wings displayed.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 14:20
|Story ID:
|493235
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aerial Vehicle Pilot Insignia, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.