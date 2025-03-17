Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial Vehicle Pilot Insignia

    03.19.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    A gold metal device 5/8 inch in height and 2 ¾ inches in width, consisting of a silver bordered, gold shield with a background of concentric circles emanating from the bottom throughout, displaying a silver delta pointing downwards, all upon a pair of diagonally crossed fouled anchors; all superimposed upon a pair of stylized wings displayed.

