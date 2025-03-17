From First Coast to Gulf Coast: 125th FW Firefighters Train for Rapid Response

Courtesy Photo | Firefighters from the Florida Air National Guard and the West Virginia Air National...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Firefighters from the Florida Air National Guard and the West Virginia Air National Guard trained together on an aircraft fire simulator at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi, on Feb. 23, 2025, during combined emergency response training. The training, held Feb. 21-28, 2025, focused on aircraft and structural firefighting, emergency response tactics, and mobility readiness—while highlighting the strength of partnerships across the Air National Guard. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Michelle Conaway.) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters with the 125th Civil Engineer Squadron recently spent a week at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center in Mississippi, honing the skills they need to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies. The training, held Feb. 21-28, 2025, focused on aircraft and structural firefighting, emergency response tactics, and mobility readiness—ensuring the unit stays prepared for real-world scenarios at home and abroad.



With the Air National Guard placing a heavy emphasis on readiness across all career fields, firefighters took this opportunity to sharpen their expertise and refine their ability to operate in fast-paced, high-pressure situations. The hands-on exercises tested both technical skills and decision-making under stress—key components of emergency response and mission success.



“Preparedness is at the heart of everything we do,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Poland, 125th Civil Engineer Squadron commander. “Our firefighters must be ready to respond at a moment’s notice, whether to a structural fire on base, an aircraft emergency, or a natural disaster. This training strengthens their ability to protect personnel and assets when seconds matter.”



Throughout the training, 125th CES firefighters participated in intense live-fire exercises, vehicle extrication training, and emergency response scenarios designed to push them outside their comfort zones.



Aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) training focused on fire suppression techniques using P-19 UHP and Striker ARFF trucks, simulating the kind of high-stakes emergencies they could face on the flight line. On the structural firefighting side, they ran through live burns, search and rescue operations, hose management drills, and victim extractions—reinforcing the teamwork and communication needed in real emergencies.



The training also included M4 weapons qualification, reinforcing fundamental military skills that ensure Airmen are prepared to operate in any environment. While firefighting remains their primary mission, these additional skills help ensure they are ready to adapt when the mission calls for it.



“The ability to perform under stress is everything,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dan Hughes, a lead planner with the 125th CES fire department team. “By training in high-pressure conditions, we make sure our firefighters can react instinctively and effectively when lives are on the line.”



The training event also highlighted the strength of partnerships across the Air National Guard. The 130th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard, provided C-130 airlift support, transporting the 125th CES firefighters and their equipment to Gulfport. The flight also doubled as a training opportunity for the 125th Logistics Readiness Squadron, allowing personnel to practice palletizing and loading essential firefighting equipment, a critical skill for rapid deployments.



Once on the ground, Florida firefighters seamlessly integrated with their West Virginia counterparts for live-fire drills and emergency response scenarios. The joint training reflected real-world deployments, where Air National Guard firefighters often work alongside active duty and reserve units to support mission requirements.



“The integration between our firefighters, logistics teams, and aircrew ensures that we are always prepared for real-world deployments,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Perry, event planner with the 130th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department. “These types of exercises build confidence and ensure that when the time comes to mobilize, everyone understands their role and executes efficiently.”



For Airman 1st Class Victoria Routt, a recent firefighter technical school graduate assigned to the 125th CES, the training was a turning point in her development.



“This was an incredible opportunity to apply everything I’ve learned in a controlled but challenging environment,” Routt said. “The live-fire exercises and search-and-rescue drills pushed me to react quickly and confidently, and I feel much more prepared to respond when the time comes.”



As the Air National Guard continues to prioritize a ready and capable force, training opportunities like this ensure firefighters are prepared for anything—from aircraft incidents and structural fires to natural disasters and deployed missions. No matter the challenge, the 125th CES Fire and Emergency Services team stands ready to protect lives and support the Air National Guard’s state and federal missions—anytime, anywhere.



For more information about the Florida Air National Guard, visit www.125fw.ang.af.mil/.