Air Orientation Sets Sail for New John F. Kennedy Sailors

Joining the Air Department is more than just learning a job—it’s about embracing a culture of discipline, teamwork, and high performance. Even though not yet commissioned, that is no different aboard the Ford-class aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79). John F. Kennedy Sailors have a unique opportunity to set the tone and a standard for their relief to follow for decades to come. However, there is still a challenge coming into the U.S. Navy and coming directly to a ship still waiting for delivery and commissioning.

To help new Sailors navigate this transition, the Air Department’s orientation program—developed by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Collette Boyce and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Eddie Harris—provides essential guidance. More than just an introduction to their new work environment, the program connects Sailors with leadership, reinforces expectations, and instills the values necessary for success aboard John F. Kennedy.

“Harris and I were talking one day after quarters, and Air Boss [Cmdr. Tara Feher] asked us what we were discussing,” Boyce said. “We had talked about it before, but we were struggling to find the disconnect between leadership and our most junior Sailors. She encouraged us to brainstorm it, and we came up with the orientation.”

Unlike the Navy’s standard command indoctrination program, which covers broad military topics, the Air Department’s orientation is tailored specifically to the department.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between junior Sailors and leadership, ensuring they know who to turn to for guidance and support,” Boyce said.

According to Harris, the program aligns with key objectives such as mission effectiveness, operational readiness, leadership development, and safety. “Air Orientation equips new Airmen with the mindset, discipline, and skills necessary to succeed in their naval careers,” Harris explained.

The program emphasizes several core takeaways: military discipline and professionalism, resilience in facing physical and mental challenges, and the importance of teamwork and camaraderie. The benefits are clear—Sailors experience a smoother transition into life aboard John F. Kennedy, gain confidence, and develop a deeper understanding of what it takes to succeed.

One of the most valuable aspects of the Air Department’s orientation is its direct connection to leadership. Senior personnel introduce themselves, outline expectations, and engage with junior Sailors on a personal level.

“We take it a step further by encouraging junior Sailors to take ownership of their careers—attend meetings, seek mentorship, and ask questions,” Harris said. “We want them to understand that leadership isn’t just about rank, it’s about responsibility and growth.”

Not all Sailors come in with the same level of enthusiasm, and some struggle with the transition. Air Department orientation tackles this challenge by engaging directly with those who seem disconnected.

“I’ve pulled Sailors aside and asked them, ‘Why did you join?’” Boyce shared. “If they’re feeling lost, I remind them that their success is in their hands. No one can take this opportunity away from them unless they let it happen.”

The Air Department isn’t just another division on the ship—it operates in one of the most high-risk environments in the Navy. Precision, discipline, and accountability aren’t just expected; they’re required.

“Our department is held to a higher standard not because we think we’re better, but because the nature of our work demands it,” Harris said. “Aircraft operations come with inherent risks, and everyone must be at the top of their game.”

For new Sailors reading this, the message is clear: Air Department’s orientation isn’t just another required training—it’s an opportunity to build the foundation of a successful Navy career.

“If you take nothing else from this program, understand that your career is what you make of it,” Boyce emphasized. “Take initiative, seek out mentorship, and always push yourself to be better.”

From mentorship opportunities to professional development, the Air Department’s orientation is more than just an introduction—it’s a launching pad for success. Through this program, junior Sailors gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence they need to thrive, setting the stage for a mission-ready force that meets the highest standards of the fleet.

