Maryland Air Guardsman named regional Airman of the Year

For the first time in its history, a Maryland Air National Guard Airman from the 175th Wing was selected as the Enlisted Field Advisory Council’s Region 2 Outstanding Airman of the Year in the noncommissioned officer category, February 24, 2025.



Staff Sgt. Derek Herbert, an avionics test station and components technician assigned to the 175th Maintenance Squadron, was selected as the top NCO from Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, the District of Columbia, and the Air National Guard Readiness Center.



“My job allows for on-site diagnosis and repair of an aircraft problem for our flightline avionics counterparts,” said Herbert, who enlisted in 2019 after his brother, Dalton, who is a technical sergeant in the 275th Cyberspace Operations Squadron. “For example, if we have a line-replaceable unit failure, our flightline counterparts can bring us the part and we can confirm the failure, repair the item, and return the part to the flightline which allows for generation of a fully mission-capable aircraft.”



Herbert’s role as an avionics test station and components technician is critical to successful mission execution. His team also repairs damaged items through the Air Force Repair Enhancement Program, which allows units to repair parts previously deemed not repairable



“Parts that are repaired through AFREP save thousands of dollars for the Air Force,” said Herbert, whose team has been using the program since last year. "Due to the effective cost savings of AFREP, units are rewarded with the cost savings to spend on new equipment, tools, or programs aimed at enhancing mission effectiveness.”



After volunteering for the AFREP team, Herbert and the team generated $345,000 in AFREP funds from November 2023 through March 2024 for the Wing’s mobilization efforts and enhanced numerous underfunded programs. Those funds directly supported the acquisition of required protective equipment and warm-weather uniforms for the Wing’s mobilizations to three overseas locations.



“Naturally, Staff Sgt. Herbert volunteered to join the team, and he is our technical expert with a direct hand in component repairs,” said Maryland Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jonathan Lorenz, superintendent assigned to the 175th Maintenance Squadron.



Throughout 2024, Herbert and his team also participated in the Repair Network Integration Program, designed to assist active-duty bases without an avionics back shop. His team helped restore 87 line-replaceable units, resulting in $1.3 million in cost savings for the Air Force.



Last year Herbert deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, where he worked in the electronic countermeasures shop, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. He helped maintain over $43 million in assets to arm the area of responsibility with A-10 and F-16 aircraft engaged in regional counterterrorism operations against Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.



“While deployed, he stepped out of his comfort zone by performing duties outside his typical Air Force Specialty Code,” said Lorenz. “He is a self-starter regardless of the task and is always willing to try new approaches, and it has greatly contributed to the overall success of the avionics backshop.”



Maryland Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Shane Price, state command chief master sergeant and Region 2 primary representative, praised Herbert for his exceptional performance.



When our team gathered to review the incredible achievements of this year’s outstanding Airmen, Staff Sgt. Herbert’s dedication to the Whole Airman Concept stood out amongst his peers,” said Price. “Through his work that saves millions of dollars in the AFREP and RNIP programs, deploying to support combatant commanders, contributing to the community, and excelling in professional military education, he sets the standard for all Airmen to strive toward and exemplifies the best among us.”



Herbert will now compete at the Air National Guard level against the remaining six region winners from across the Air National Guard. If he is selected as the Air National Guard Airman of the Year he will then compete against his counterparts at the Air Force-level competition.



Before his selection as the Region 2 NCO of the Year, Herbert was selected as the Maryland Air National Guard’s top NCO during the 175th Wing’s Airman of the Year ceremony at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, January 12, 2025.



“When I was named Airman of the Year for the Wing, I had a feeling of gratitude, but I felt calm,” said Herbert. “I am grateful for the recognition, but that was never what I aimed to achieve. I believe I felt calm about the situation because of the expectations I put on myself. If I do something, I am going to do it to the best of my ability.”

