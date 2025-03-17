Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society 2025 Fund Drive in Full Swing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 19, 2025) – The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Active-Duty Fund Drive (ADFD) kicked off earlier this month on March 1 across all installations and runs through April 30. The Active-Duty Fund Drive’s theme is, “By Our Own, For Our Own” and the goal is 100% meaningful contact.



The annual fund drive aims to support NMCRS efforts to offer a variety of confidential, needs-based financial assistance to military members and their families.



“We are solely donor funded, which is why the drive is so important to us,” said Monika Woods, director, NMCRS at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. “We recycle the donations over and over to keep our doors open. Last year the ADFD brought in nearly $6 million worldwide, but we provided $50 million in assistance. At Naval Air Station Jacksonville, the drive brought in $313,000 and we were able to provide $1.7 million in assistance. Every little bit helps.”



The ADFD begins on March 1 each year, with a goal of raising $8 million dollars to directly support active-duty Sailors, Marines, and their families. According to ALNAV 002/25, while voluntary financial contributions are appreciated, the primary objective of the ADFD is to increase awareness of the resources available.



In 2024, NMCRS assisted 208,000 Sailors, Marines and family members through their programs and services worldwide.



In financial education, over 5,900 clients provided 1-on-1 budgeting assistance, information and resource referrals to enhance their financial knowledge. In financial education, 348 grants and interest-free loans were provided for undergraduate and graduate studies for active duty and retired spouses and children.



NMCRS helps with things such as: basic living expenses (food, rent, utilities), transportation, fixing cars when they break down, car payments, insurance; emergency leave travel, funerals, medical and dental copays, as well as bridge loans where there are pay errors.



“We also have disaster assistance, scholarships for higher education, Budget for Baby Class and a free Visiting Nurse program,” said Woods. We help active-duty Sailors and Marines, retirees and widows.”



In 2024, 72 expecting parents attended a monthly Budget for Baby workshop at NAS Jacksonville and received $50 e-gift cards and a handmade blanket, along with sound financial advice and resources for expecting parents.



“We are sincerely grateful for the generous donors whose contributions make it possible for us to keep our doors open, and for the selfless volunteers who dedicate their time and talents to supporting our military members and their families,” said Woods. “This includes our year-round- in-house volunteers as well as our key people within the commands. Without these essential pillars, our mission would not be possible. The unwavering commitment of both our donors and volunteers forms the very backbone of NMCRS, enabling us to serve not just in words, but in tangible actions, on our base. To the varied supporters, thank you for empowering us to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who serve.”



Lt. Christopher Ormes is the NMCRS coordinator at NAS Jacksonville and overseas contributions from 65 commands.



“It’s a big task to educate all of our Sailors on the numerous benefits that the NMCRS office provides, and an even bigger task to ask people to give some of their hard-earned paycheck to support the society.” says Ormes. “But we’re already off to a great start to this year due to the tremendous generosity of everyone in the Southeast Region. Our volunteers and staff members in each NMCRS office around the world rely completely on donations, so let’s keep the pace up for another year of tangible and meaningful support for those who serve in our Navy and Marine Corps!”



One of the biggest fund-raising events at NAS Jacksonville is the annual golf event. This year, the 34th Annual Active-Duty Fund Drive Golf Benefit, in support of NMCRS, takes place April 11 at Queen’s Harbour Yacht and Country Club. Admission is $130 per person. For more details, please call NMCRS Jacksonville at (904) 542-3515 or visit https://nmcrs-golf-benefit.perfectgolfevent.com to register.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2025 Date Posted: 03.19.2025 Story ID: 493218 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US