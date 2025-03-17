National Security Roundtable brings together military, community, and business leaders

Courtesy Photo | Dr. Dave Cotter, Dean of Academics, Command and General Staff College, speaks to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dr. Dave Cotter, Dean of Academics, Command and General Staff College, speaks to guests of the National Security Round Table held March 10-12, 2025, at Army University on Fort Leavenworth, Kan. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Command and General Staff College National Security Roundtable with the theme “Economic Deterrence – the 21st Century Defense-Industrial Ecosystem” was held March 10 – 12, 2025, at Fort Leavenworth.



NSRT is a joint event with the CGSC Foundation that connects civilian, military and community leaders from across the nation.



The event enables shared understanding of the evolving challenges each faces in a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous environment.



Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., Commanding General, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, opened the NSRT by explaining the cost of economic deterrence and keeping the joint force ready, modern, and dominant.



“During World War I and World War II we leveraged the entire United States to help execute the war because our industrial base had changed itself to support that and make sure we could do what we needed to do in conflict,” he said. “Today you don’t necessarily see that”.



He went on to share what has changed, associated challenges, and what is being done to adapt and address these factors.



The ability to work effectively with industry to overcome adversity and find creative solutions is the foundation of economic deterrence, and the NSRT’s focus.



Dr. David Cotter, Dean of Academics, CGSC, emphasized the underlying principle of education at the college is preparing leaders to overcome uncertainty and ambiguity.



Throughout the event, NSRT guests participated in a variety of learning opportunities to include observing CGSC and School of Advanced Military Studies curriculum exercises and panel discussions.



Cotter encouraged community and business leaders to engage in discussions, introducing an alternate lens to address the new challenges of the 21st century.



Retired Army Lt. Gen. John Martin, former CGSC Commandant, observed and mentored a team of CGSOC students during a division-level sustainment rehearsal.



“Student officers valued the real-life lessons and experiences in large scale combat operations shared by Lt. Gen. Martin,” stated Tim McKane, Assistant Professor, CGSC.



Similarly, students from the SAMS’ Advanced Military Studies Program provided NSRT guests with an immersive learning experience via a corps-level planning exercise focused on large scale combat operations, multi-domain operations, and planning for integration of Corps capabilities.



Robert Powell, founder of Bromegrass Capital, stated the level of detail and cooperation of the student operational planning team was astounding.



“I was interested in how the students framed priority intelligence requirements. They were all phrased as questions,” he said. “This gave me some knowledge of why it was done that way and is something I can bring back.”



He was impressed with the NSRT and the opportunity to see professional military education in action with a scenario officers could encounter in their next assignments.



“The instructors were impressive and engaging. The teaching aspect made it an awesome experience,” Powell said.



NSRT guests also heard from panelists representing CGSC and SAMS’ Advanced Strategic Planning and Policy Program on the theme of economic deterrence, defense industrial base, and industrial challenges of large-scale war.



Instructors from the Command and General Staff School presented information on security and economic dynamics of the Indo-Pacific region and addressed topics such as contested military logistics, resource challenges in the region, and perspectives of regional partners and allies.



The three-day event closed out with Col. Jason Rosenstrauch, Provost, Army University, leading a session to discuss the evolution of distance learning education.



Overall, the NSRT guests departed Fort Leavenworth with an improved awareness of the military educational institutions, the operational environment the military must consider and operate in, and the opportunities and challenges of the defense industrial base, which includes their respective organizations, to support Department of Defense and Army readiness.