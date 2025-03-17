Oklahoma City Native and Navy Reservist GM1 Kentrell Pierson Leads Through Service and Volunteerism

Courtesy Photo | Gunners Mate First Class Kentrell Pierson, a Navy Reserve Sailor from Oklahoma City,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Gunners Mate First Class Kentrell Pierson, a Navy Reserve Sailor from Oklahoma City, Okla., poses for a picture on drill weekend at Navy Reserve Center Oklahoma City, Dec., 8, 2025. Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth ensures the best possible state of mobilization readiness for its 7,200 personnel and equipment across 18 Navy Reserve Centers in seven states, delivering those personnel to the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces when needed. (Photo by Information Systems Second Class Mary Rogers.) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy Story by Information Systems Second Class Mary Rogers



Gunner's Mate First Class Kentrell Pierson, a Navy Reserve Sailor and native of Oklahoma City, Okla., has shown exceptional dedication to volunteering, reflecting a deep commitment to service both in and out of uniform. His passion for volunteering is evident in his willingness to go above and beyond, not just in his professional duties, but also in his personal time. This dedication is a testament to his character and the values he upholds as a member of the Navy Reserve and his local community.



As the Gun Shop Leading Petty Officer (LPO), Pierson is responsible for the training and qualification of 17 Sailors under his command Reserve Support Unit (RSU). This includes servicing launchers, the Close-In Weapon System (CIWS), and MK38 MOD2.



His leadership ensures that his team is always prepared to conduct maintenance onboard ships. Aligning with the unit's mission to send a surge of qualified Sailors to the shipyard, his role requires a high level of expertise and dedication, which he balances expertly with his volunteer efforts.



Originally from Oklahoma City, Pierson continues to reside in his hometown where he also drills with his unit at Navy Reserve Center Oklahoma City.



At 31 years old, he dedicates a significant amount of time to both his professional responsibilities and his volunteer activities. His commitment to his community is further demonstrated by his enrollment at Rose State College, where he is pursuing a degree in business. This academic pursuit complements his professional and volunteer work, providing him with additional skills and knowledge to better serve those around him.



Pierson's decision to transition to the Navy Reserve was influenced by his desire to pursue a career in real estate and build stronger family relationships. His civilian career as a budget analyst at Tinker Air Force Base involves managing funding for five AWAC (Airborne Warning and Control) operational squadrons, managing travel issues, as well as managing supply.



His military experience of 5 and a half years of active duty comprised of two deployments and one mobilization, has equipped him with the skills necessary for this role. As a Defense Travel System (DTS) subject matter expert, he has created harmony between his civilian and Reserve careers by using the application of his military training within the civilian sector.



When it comes to volunteering, he has a wide range of activity, that include offering free contracting services for the elderly by painting, house cleaning, tree chopping, general landscaping, donating clothing, supporting food drives, attending Veterans Day events, and giving speeches/Q&A’s to local schools on career day.



Pierson says, “My volunteer service fills me with a sense of accomplishment. I come from a less fortunate community and have been the recipient of volunteer-based aid. I know the positive impact that volunteers have had on my life and will attempt to have that same impact on someone else.”



When asked to describe his most meaningful Navy Reserve experience, Pierson said it was helping junior Sailors succeed in their careers. He continued, “I’ve been in their shoes.”



Pierson’s passion for volunteering reflects his dedication to service, leadership, and community. His contributions both in the Navy Reserve and his civilian career highlight the positive impact that dedicated individuals can have on their communities.