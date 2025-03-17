AFMC’s enduring contracting podcast delivers knowledge, expertise to field

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Seven years since initial episode release, the Air Force Materiel Command’s longest-enduring podcast continues to deliver quality content, drawing listeners from across government and industry interested in the ever-evolving government contracting landscape.



With more than 65 published episodes and 265,000 listens to date, The Contracting Experience podcast delivers relevant, timely contracting insights, education and advice through interviews with government leaders, industry experts and more. The goal is to ensure professionals remain informed and ready to deliver the contracting and acquisition expertise necessary to source and deliver warfighting capabilities today and for the future fight.



“We've created a space where contracting professionals can learn in an informal, non-PowerPoint environment while also connecting to a larger community,” said Rob Lorton, AFMC Contract Data Specialist and podcast host. “Hearing from diverse voices and experiences, from senior leaders to our trainee workforce, helps us all grow and tackle the challenges we face together."



Lorton, who took over as podcast lead in March 2024, has maintained the focus on real-world, practical contracting advice set in motion by original host and founder Amber Pecoraro. Recent guests have included senior leaders from Department of the Air Force Acquistion, the Small Business Administration, and Air Force Office of Special Investigations speaking on topics ranging from artificial intelligence to evolving policy, industry fellowships, teaming and more.



“Beyond just sharing insights, we're dedicated to equipping our listeners with actionable tools and resources,” said Lorton. “We’ll often introduce a new concept, strategy, or tool during an episode, and we also provide our listeners with resources and points of contact so they can get involved and pursue these opportunities further if they wish.”



Individuals can listen and subscribe to The Contracting Experience on most major podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, DVIDs and more. Feedback, suggestions for topics, or future guest recommendations can be emailed to TheContractingExperience@gmail.com.



"We're always on the lookout for new viewpoints and strategies that would be of interest to both our government acquisition teams as well as our industry partners. We value the feedback from our ever-growing listening audience and welcome any ideas or suggestions they may have.”

