A Sailor's Promise

Petty Officer Jeremiah Carnes has spent most of his Navy career patrolling the seas, responding to distress calls, and ensuring the safety of his fellow Sailors. But he never expected that the most important rescue of his life would happen on a rare day recruiting in a high school far from the ocean.



Jeremiah was on shore duty recruiting out of NTAG Carolina. It was a sunny morning, and he was walking up getting prepared to give an ASVAB (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery) for the high school students.



As he passed a group of children, an individual approached him with enthusiasm inquiring about the opportunities that the Navy offers. As he was finishing up his conversation with this student, he noticed the kid start to fade and lose consciousness.



Carnes immediately acted on this young man, who was no older than fourteen. He caught the boy so that he wouldn’t hit the ground and lightly placed him on the ground. He then placed the boy on his side when he noticed that he began to have a seizure.



“Hang on, buddy! I got you!” he gasped, his voice steady despite the rush of adrenaline.



Without a second thought, Carnes rendered care to the boy and immediately called medical professionals to the scene. The moment he noticed the initial signs, years of training kicked in that he received from his time in the U.S. Navy.



“Nothing prepares you for situations like this better than life experience”, stated Carnes. “My family always told me to be aware of my surroundings, so that is what I did and tying that to my military training, I was able to perform under pressure”.



Jeremiah has spent countless hours going through military training which prepared him to withstand the stress and pressure of situations like this. During his time in the Navy, he went through CPR and other medical courses which prepared him to assess the scene and act fast and accordingly.



The boy who ultimately had an allergic reaction which caused him to have a seizure, ended up being fine after taking a trip to the hospital.



BU1 Carnes was later recognized for his brave actions by the principle and superintendent of the school.



Later that evening, as he sat and took everything that happened in, he thought about how unpredictable life was. He had spent years preparing for rescues on the open ocean, yet fate had placed him in that school at just the right moment. And in that moment, he wasn’t just a Sailor—he was someone’s hero.

