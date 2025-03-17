DoDEA Americas Use LEGO Robotics to Foster STEAM Success and Innovation

Photo By Michael ODay | Erin Abston, a Educational Technologist and students from the JPS Shark Team at...... read more read more Photo By Michael ODay | Erin Abston, a Educational Technologist and students from the JPS Shark Team at Johnson Primary School, Camp Lejeune, NC, dive into hands-on STEAM learning with LEGO robotics, exploring the Engineering Design Process in a vibrant classroom setting. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

DoDEA Schools Use LEGO Robotics to Foster STEM Success and Innovation



In Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas schools, students use LEGO robotics to transform classroom learning and develop essential skills for the future. From elementary schools to middle school robotics teams, LEGO-based STEM initiatives are equipping students with problem-solving abilities, teamwork, and technical expertise, ensuring they are prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.



At Johnson Primary School, Camp Lejeune NC, the JPS Shark Team, taught by Mrs. Katie Tallman and Mrs. Pam Vinson, collaborated with the school's Educational Technologist to integrate LEGO WeDo 1.0 and LEGO Spike Essentials into the curriculum. This hands-on experience aligned with Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) goals and first-grade science standards. Students engaged in the Engineering Design Process by working in teams to build LEGO models and program their robotic components to move and make sounds. This approach fostered creativity, encouraged critical thinking, and helped students grasp fundamental engineering concepts in an interactive and engaging way. These early experiences with LEGO robotics not only make learning fun but also lay the groundwork for more advanced STEM opportunities as students advance through DoDEA schools



One such opportunity emerges at the middle school level, where students elevate their LEGO robotics skills to tackle real-world challenges. At Antilles Middle School, Fort Buchanan, PR for example, the Buccabots team demonstrated the impact of these foundational skills by competing in the FIRST LEGO League Challenge Submerged Season. Their project focused on protecting manatees from motorboat collisions by proposing an innovative doughnut-shaped cage around boat propellers. The team's design reduced drag and improved fuel efficiency, making it a practical and sustainable solution for boat owners. The Buccabots showcased exceptional robot design and programming skills, earning them the prestigious Breakthrough Award. This accolade recognizes teams that make significant progress in confidence, capability, and collaboration.



Mrs. Ramy, the AAPS-RT who facilitated the program, emphasized the transformative power of Robotics. "I believe strongly in the impact of this program and have seen students pursue STEM careers because of their experience with FIRST," she said. "It is always thrilling when a student looks up from the mission table and suddenly announces they want to be an engineer when they grow up."



DoDEA's investment in LEGO robotics extends beyond competitions; it is a strategic approach to preparing students for a technology-driven future. By integrating LEGO-based learning in classrooms, DoDEA ensures that students develop foundational engineering, programming, and scientific inquiry skills. These programs cultivate collaboration, creativity, and resilience—key attributes for success in both academic and professional landscapes.



The use of LEGO robotics in DoDEA schools is more than just play—it is a gateway to innovation, inspiring students to see themselves as problem solvers and future leaders in STEM. Whether through classroom activities or competitive robotics, DoDEA continues to provide students with opportunities to engage in meaningful, hands-on learning experiences that shape their futures.



