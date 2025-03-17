Fort McCoy prescribed burn team begins 2025 season with series of carefully managed burns

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Fort McCoy prescribed burn team oversee a prescribed burn March 3,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Fort McCoy prescribed burn team oversee a prescribed burn March 3, 2025, on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands in cooperation with the post. Prescribed burns also improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities, and reduce wildfire potential. Prescribed burns benefit the environment many ways and are one of the tools we can use on a large scale to improve our wild habitat, said Fort McCoy Forester Charles Mentzel with the Directorate of Public Works Natural Resources Branch. Mentzel said prescribed burns help set back invasive species, and they burn up their seed banks. Burns also give native species an opportunity to compete against some of the non-native species, as many native species depend on fire to help stimulate them and set back non-native species. (Video by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Although the first prescribed burn at Fort McCoy took place in late-January 2025, the main part of the 2025 prescribed burn season has been under way in early to mid-March 2025.



The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB); Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands in partnership with the post.



Prescribed burns have taken place on March 3, 11-13, and 18, at several areas around the installation. Most of them were focused on range areas around the post’s impact area so they were safe for training, and more.



Prescribed burns improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities, and reduce wildfire potential. Prescribed burns benefit the environment in many ways and are one of the tools we can use on a large scale to improve our wild habitat, said Fort McCoy Forester Charles Mentzel in a past news article who is part of the prescribed burn team and was present with all of the burn efforts so far in 2025.



Mentzel said prescribed burns help set back invasive species, and they burn up their seed banks. Burns also give native species an opportunity to compete against some of the non-native species, as many native species depend on fire to help stimulate them and set back non-native species.



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez discussed how Fort McCoy leadership works with the team on prescribed burn operations and how local conditions are reviewed to provide a safe and effective burn.



“We look at the training that is happening at Fort McCoy, and we look at what are the requirements for the prescribed burn,” Baez said. “Every time that we are doing a prescribed burn, we go through very organized and prescribed steps in order to make the decision if we can burn. … We look at weather conditions. We look at personnel and equipment. So, we do a very organized planning session to make sure that all the conditions are met in order for Fort McCoy to do prescribed burn.”



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also has the following information describing the benefits of prescribed burns for wild areas.



“Some specific advantages of prescribed burns include stimulating prairie grass growth and improve habitat for upland game and waterfowl; creating pockets of open water for waterfowl amidst cattails proliferating in low areas; stimulating the growth of wildflowers, which attract insects — a vital food sources for young game and non-game grassland birds; and improving cover type for grassland nesting birds such as pheasants.”



Prescribed burns also “spur native vegetative growth for songbirds; and creates open pockets of bare ground, increasing diversity and richness of ground foraging, seed-eating small mammals and birds,” according to the WDNR.



As the prescribed burn season continues into the spring, Fort McCoy will also continue to carefully assess the most appropriate days to conduct prescribed burns.



