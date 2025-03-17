Marines refine communication techniques with Indiana National Guard soldiers

Photo By Capt. Desaray Slusher | Marines with the 14th Marine Regiment’s Communications Company set up a security...... read more read more

Photo By Capt. Desaray Slusher | Marines with the 14th Marine Regiment’s Communications Company set up a security perimeter during medical evacuation training at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Indiana, Friday, March 14, 2025. The Marines practiced and refined their techniques to call in a medevac flight to help save lives on battlefields. (Indiana National Guard photo by Capt. Desaray Slusher) see less | View Image Page