    Marines refine communication techniques with Indiana National Guard soldiers

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Story by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    EDINBURGH, Ind. -- Indiana National Guard soldiers and Marines joined together at Camp Atterbury in a training exercise to help save lives on the battlefield.
    The training expanded on last year's joint training and included more than 120 Marines from the 14th Marine Regiment’s Communications Company and eight soldiers from the 38th Combat Aviation Brigade flying two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.
    In this exercise the Marines had to relay information between two sites at the camp whereas last year in Lawrence the air crews circulated overhead to simulate different locations.

