Kingsley Field STARBASE Regains Funding

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. — Kingsley Field STARBASE, a unique U.S. Department of Defense youth program offering hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) experiences, will continue to provide local youth with invaluable educational opportunities thanks to a concerted effort by the community and state representatives.



STARBASE, a program designed to inspire and engage students in STEM subjects through interactive, real-world activities, was at risk of losing its funding. However, through the tireless advocacy of local leaders, the program’s funding has been secured once again.



“When we learned that funding had stopped for this important program, Representative McIntire and I went to work contacting the key legislators, the Governor, our Federal partners, and the Oregon Military Department advocating to restore funding. Since the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field is the local host to STARBASE, we are pleased to see that the bipartisan Continuing Resolution passed by Congress will restore funding for STARBASE,” said Klamath Falls Representative E. Werner Reschke.

The 173rd Fighter Wing has been home to the STARBASE program since 1993 as one of the original seven academies in the nation, and a leader in STEM education for 32 years.



“A huge shoutout to Col. Adam Gaudinski for bringing this program to our attention and advocating for its continued funding. STARBASE is a one-of-a-kind STEM program that exposes our kids to ideas with hands-on experience they don’t always get in school, encouraging learning and igniting a passion for science and creativity. I am so thankful we are keeping this funding for our kids and communities!” said Eagle Point Representative Emily McIntire.



The STARBASE program offers students from K-12 schools the opportunity to engage in hands-on activities that excite their imaginations and build essential skills for the future. From designing and launching rockets to exploring robotics and computer programming, the program ignites a passion for learning and fosters confidence in young learners.



With the continued funding in place, STARBASE will remain a vital part of the Klamath Falls community, giving local youth the tools to succeed in an increasingly technology-driven world.



Through their collective efforts, the community and leaders of Klamath Falls have ensured that STARBASE will continue to inspire young minds and equip them with the skills needed for the challenges of tomorrow.



“This is a great example of Team Kingsley, our community partners, and our elected representatives working together to achieve a common goal.

Thank you to everyone who assisted in this effort. We are honored to serve in a community that is so supportive,” stated Col. Adam Gaudinski, Commander of the 173rd Fighter Wing.

