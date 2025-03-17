Historian connects Reservist to fallen family member in Guam

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Corporal James L. Roberts, 2nd Battalion 9th Marines 3rd Division,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Corporal James L. Roberts, 2nd Battalion 9th Marines 3rd Division, pictured with his rifle. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

For many with family who served in a previous war or conflict, they might never know what happened to their relatives. But sometimes, connection to those lost comes from unexpected places or people.



This was the case in December 2024 for Lt. Col. Jonathan Askins, 445th Airlift Wing chief of safety, when he had a conversation with the wing’s new historian.



Askins’ great uncle, James L. Roberts, was killed in the Pacific War somewhere in the Marianas Islands, and that was as much as he knew. Until he did genealogy research and found a couple of photos that indicated Roberts was a U.S. Marine. That led Askins to reach out to his father and aunts which led to Roberts’ daughter and granddaughter in New Zealand.



Askins was talking about his great uncle one day with Tara Simpson, Ph.D., 445th AW historian, when she realized she might be able to add insight.



“I spent several years on Guam researching and writing about the island’s rich military history,” Simpson said. “I easily recognized the date his relative had fallen in battle and knew where it had occurred.”



She was able to tell Askins what happened during Corporal Roberts’ last days of service in the 2nd Battalion, 9th Marines, 3rd Division.



According to Simpson, Roberts’ unit landed during the initial assault July 21, 1944, to help liberate the people and island of Guam. It was the third assault of Operation Forager that was an Allied offensive to secure the Marianas Islands.



“The 3rd Marine Division was instrumental in spearheading the offensive push up the nearly impossible cliffs to secure the Fonte Plateau,” Simpson explained. “They endured fierce resistance as the Imperial Japanese Army had occupied the U.S. territory since December 1941.”



Unfortunately, the month-long campaign carried out by Allied ships and aircraft did not fully eliminate Japanese entrenchments and caves, and by July 29, 1944, when Roberts died, Allied forces were still embroiled in intense fighting.



On the personal side, Askins said Roberts enlisted at 22 and met someone in New Zealand then married her after one month together before he left for Guam which led to a daughter born days before his death.



Shortly after Askins’ chat with Simpson, another opportunity presented itself that allowed him to connect even closer to his great uncle’s last days, and it came in the form of a previously scheduled flying mission in the Pacific that included a stop in Guam.



So, in mid-January during a crew overnight on the island, Askins and two other crew members, Lt. Col. Chris Costly and Capt. Nicholas Armour, both 89th Airlift Squadron C-17 pilots, honored his great uncle where he fell in battle.



But it was not without its obstacles. Askins said he faced delays on the flightline and getting to lodging, then he had to figure out the transportation logistics to get around the island. However, he was able to reach Fonte Plateau before sunset.

Askins said he secured a local ride share driver who took him, Costly and Armour to the battle site, known today as Nimitz Hill.



“It was very emotion al,” Askins explained. “During the flight to Guam, I read an in-depth article Tara provided that detailed the beach landing and combat my Great Uncle James saw in the days leading up to his death. Then to have finally reached the location where he lived his last moments was overwhelming.



“Having finally learned his full story and then visiting this location felt very personal,” Askins continued. “So, I wrote him a letter, as a service member and a father, thanking him for his service to the nation and world – that his legacy remained through his family and ultimate sacrifice.”



Askins said after the driver heard his story, he took them to the Asan Bay Overlook, a location five minutes away with a panoramic view of the landing beaches. The overlook also included the War in the Pacific Park’s Memorial Wall that honors both Guamanians who suffered during Imperial Japanese occupation and servicemembers who died in the Battle of Guam, including his great uncle whose name was etched into the wall.



“Seeing his name was the culmination and truly cemented that the journey to learn his story and honor his memory was accomplished and correct,” Askins stated. “It felt as though the whole experience was ordained or serendipitous.”



After the trip, Askins said he contacted Roberts’ daughter, now 82, and granddaughter to share the story and photos he took.



“They were grateful, and it was a very emotional experience for them as well – to know he was still honored and loved,” Askins expressed.