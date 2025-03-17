Army Reserve Launches Minuteman Campaign, Offering Scholarships for Future Leaders

Photo By Master Sgt. Gregory Williams | New York, N.Y. – Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commander of the 99th Readiness...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Gregory Williams | New York, N.Y. – Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commander of the 99th Readiness Division (left), and Ronald “Ron” Shindel, a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (NY South), present a U.S. Army Minuteman Scholarship to Zachary Seepersaud, during a 249th U.S. Army Birthday event here on June 14, 2024. The event was hosted by the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion to celebrate the contributions of Soldiers who’ve served the nation and strengthen relationships with community partners. (U.S. Army Photo By: Sgt 1st Gregory Williams/Released) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Reserve announced the launch of its Minuteman Campaign, a focused effort to provide Guaranteed Reserve Forces Duty (GRFD) scholarships to students pursuing higher education. Running from March 15, to June 1, the campaign aims to identify and support individuals committed to serving in the Army Reserve upon graduation.



The GRFD scholarship offers significant financial assistance, covering either full tuition and fees or providing $12,000 annually for room and board at eligible colleges and universities with Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) programs.



"The Minuteman Campaign reflects our commitment to investing in the education and development of future Army Reserve leaders," said Edna Cummings, Army Reserve Ambassador (ARA) for Maryland, who endorsed 43 applications, the most of all ARAs during academic year 2024 to 2025. "These scholarships offer a pathway for talented individuals to achieve their academic goals while simultaneously preparing for impactful service in the Army Reserve."



In addition to financial aid, the Minuteman Scholarship provides recipients with:



- A monthly stipend while enrolled in college



- An annual book allowance



- Additional financial incentives for specific career paths



- The opportunity to gain practical experience through the Simultaneous Membership Program (SMP)



To be eligible for the Minuteman Scholarship, applicants must:



- Be U.S. citizens or nationals



- Be between the ages of 17-28 (and under 31 by December 31st of their commissioning year)



- Maintain a GPA of 2.5 or higher



- Meet the Army's physical fitness standards



Interested students are encouraged to visit https://www.usar.army.mil/MinutemanCampaign/ for detailed information and application instructions. The deadline to apply is June 1.



The Army Reserve emphasizes that accepting the Minuteman Scholarship signifies a commitment to serve in the Army Reserve after graduation, not as an active-duty soldier.