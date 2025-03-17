JBAB enhances mission readiness with new armory

“The Vault,” a state-of-the-art armory designed to streamline the deployment of weapons for military personnel, is now operational.

JBAB recently bolstered its mission readiness by establishing a new armory. It highlights the base's commitment to maintaining operational efficiency and compliance with Air Force regulations.

This project, which required an investment of $515,000 and spanned four years, highlights the base’s commitment to maintaining operational efficiency and streamlines the deployment process of Airmen to any emerging situation around the world.



The initiative began in 2020 when the integrated personnel equipment section of the 11th Logistics Readiness Squadron was set up in Hangar 1. The vault became operational in late 2024, ensuring that deployable members have immediate access to their weapons when needed. The vault serves not only JBAB but also supports personnel from the Pentagon and Marine Corps Base Quantico in Prince County, Virginia demonstrating its strategic importance.

One of the key players in this project was Anjaneth Lynskey, logistics specialist who joined the team in April 2023. With a background as an active duty Air Force staff sergeant in logistics, Lynskey was tasked with organizing the incoming weapons.

“My role involved receiving and storing the weapons while making sure all documents and procedures were in place,” she stated. This attention to detail included ensuring that, "weapons were serialized correctly, and in order for easier inventory."

The creation of The Vault was driven by the necessity of having a dedicated mobility section to execute rapid deployment, coordination of resources and logistical efficiency.

"All Air Force bases are required to have an active vault," shared Senior Airman Montana Jemmott, an individual protection journeyman at the 11th logistics readiness squadron.

Leadership skills and collaborative effort were pivotal during the vault's development. Not only on a team level but at a basewide scale.

“When problems arose, I formulated a plan to fix the issue and then the team and I would execute it,” said Jemmott emphasizing the importance of teamwork in overcoming challenges.

