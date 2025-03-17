Capabilities of 81MDG highlighted

The Keesler Medical Treatment Facility stands at the forefront of military healthcare, integrating cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking practices to enhance patient care, medical readiness and operational efficiency. The KMC is a military treatment facility that offers an extensive range of approximately 42 specialties under seven different squadrons, comprised of a staff of nearly 1,360 military and civilian personnel.

In addition to standard care, the Keesler Medical Center leverages advanced systems such as the da Vinci Surgical Systems, Genetics lab, Cardiac Catheterization lab and more. Their advanced technologies are a testament to innovation and pioneer spirit.

Robotic surgical system

Keesler has been home to the da Vinci Surgical System since 2016. The da Vinci enables surgeons to perform minimally invasive procedures while seated at a console, offering numerous benefits, including improved ergonomics during operations, reduced surgeon fatigue and enhanced dexterity and stability. These advantages lead to greater precision, 3D high-definition views, and an increased range of motion, contributing to faster recovery times, shorter hospital stays and less post-operative pain.

The da Vinci is used for various procedures, including general surgeries such as hernia repairs, gallbladder removal, bariatric surgeries, cancer surgeries and other abdominal operations, and gynecologic and urologic surgeries.

"The robotic surgery is very safe, and the outcomes have a proven track record," said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Losurdo, chief of surgery and surgical flight commander at Keesler Medical Center. "Our surgeons are highly skilled, as they spend a significant amount of their training on robotics."

Keesler has two da Vinci systems available: one for surgical procedures and another for training in the Simulations Laboratory.

Robotic arm assists joint surgeries

In December 2024, Keesler welcomed a state-of-the-art robotic arm guided by computer tomography imaging, ensuring precise movements and bony resections in joint replacement surgeries, providing a new level of accuracy and safety.

"This technology reduces the patient's post-op stay to less than 24 hours. Some patients may be candidates for same-day discharge," said Maj. Thomas P. Smith, 81st MDG orthopedic surgeon.

The advantages of computer-assisted surgery are numerous and significant. These include reduced implant wear and loosening, smaller incisions leading to less scarring, decreased blood loss, faster recoveries, and ultimately, higher patient satisfaction, a boon for both patients and healthcare providers.

"The [robot arm] allows us to continue to advance orthopedics at Keesler and helps us stay competitive with our community counterparts. We offer various orthopedic services, including shoulder, hip, knee replacement and sports surgeries. We also recently added a fellowship-trained hand specialist," said Smith.

Medical Genetics Laboratory

Keesler AFB is also home to the sole genetics laboratory in the Department of Defense. The Defense Health Agency Genetics Reference Laboratory provides focused genetic services for patient care and counseling, provider education, comprehensive diagnostic cytogenetics, and DNA laboratory evaluations. The center serves DOD referral sites worldwide.

"Our specialized laboratory supports the mission by providing cost savings over commercial vendors, offering a military readiness-focused menu, and enabling national security efforts to safeguard service member's genomic data," said Lt. Col. Mauricio J. DeCastro, DHA Genetics Reference Laboratory director.

The laboratory's testing includes genetic testing to determine how a person's body will respond to certain medications, hereditary cancer predisposition, cardiomyopathy gene panels, non-invasive prenatal testing, and more.

“We have many interesting cases,” DeCastro said. “A recent one involves ending the diagnostic odyssey for a child with brain anomalies and intractable seizures. Performing extensive molecular testing in our laboratory enabled us to find a genetic cause that guided treatment.”

In this case, a gene involved in the metabolism of vitamin B6 was the culprit, he said. Discovering this gene allowed the providers to try specific medications they would have not otherwise tried.

“This child is now seizure-free and developing well,” DeCastro said.

The genetics team, which includes active duty, civilian, and contractor personnel, has unique expertise within the military health care system. They work mostly behind the scenes, helping physicians diagnose common and rare disorders and bringing the promise of genomic medicine to the forefront of military service.

As genetics becomes more engrained with everyday life, the team hopes to continue acting as a force multiplier for military services.

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory

The Keesler Cardiac Catheterization Lab is one of three in the Air Force. It is the top producer, supporting complex treatments and cardiac interventions at approximately 500 cases annually. Commonly performed procedures include high-risk coronary interventions, peripheral arterial disease revascularization, and pacemaker or defibrillator placement.

The lab is one of only two in the Air Force with percutaneous coronary intervention capabilities. This non-surgical procedure enhances blood flow to the heart through stent placement into a blocked artery. Furthermore, it is the only Air Force cardiac catheterization lab that offers 24/7 services to support patients with ST-elevation myocardial infarctions, a type of heart attack associated with a complete blockage of a coronary artery.

"We are proud of our lab and staff," said Lt. Col. Frank Russo, 81st Medical Group cardiovascular services director.

Among the lists of recent accomplishments, Russo said their lab was the first in Mississippi and the DOD to successfully implement a leadless pacemaker, resulting in safer treatments and fewer complications. "Using the radial-first approach, we exceed the national standards in completing procedures performed through the wrist with over a 99% success rate."

The cardiology department currently accepts patients ages 18 and older throughout the Gulf Coast region and outlying hospitals from New Orleans, Louisiana, to Pensacola, Florida.

Critical Care Air Transport Team

The Critical Care Air Transport Team is a specialized team of three medical providers, including a critical care physician, nurse, and respiratory therapist. It is designed to function as a mobile intensive care unit in the air and transport patients to the next level of care.

"The Keesler team maintains readiness by participating in multiple training missions annually, said Capt. Kynzee Watson, 81st Medical Group emergency services clinical nurse. "Quarterly, we have the opportunity for training flights with our local 36th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron. We also send teams to large-scale joint training missions such as Ultimate Caduceus, where we can simulate transporting the maximum load of patients in various locations worldwide."

In recent years, the Keesler CCATT team has deployed to locations in Germany and Africa. In addition to missions abroad, the team is instrumental in supporting local hurricane readiness.

"Seasonally, we have teams on standby in the event that critical medical evacuation is needed," Watson said.

With all the specialized and innovative care at Keesler, the medical team supports personnel across the region by providing ready, reliable care to build a healthy armed force.

"It is an honor to serve the men and women who pledge to go into harm's way and continue that pledge for our retirees and their families," said Col. Peter Kulis, 81st Medical Group commander. "We have a phenomenal team of military and civilians here who work hard every day to ensure that Keesler maintains its part in the model of excellence for DHA."

