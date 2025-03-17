I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Hospital Corpsman Third Class Marc Philip Dumayag

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Third Class Marc Philip Dumayag supports families and uplifts staff...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Third Class Marc Philip Dumayag supports families and uplifts staff members as a General Duty Corpsman at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, aiming to leverage his experience as a Corpsman to become a pediatrician. see less | View Image Page

From taking vital signs to teaching lifesaving skills, a Sailor aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point supports families and uplifts his fellow staff members.



Hospital Corpsman Third Class Marc Philip Dumayag is a General Duty Corpsman at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, responsible for a variety of duties in the clinic’s Patient Centered Medical Homeport Pediatrics Department.



I decided to join the Navy to achieve my career goal of becoming a pediatrician said Dumayag. I wanted to experience learning opportunities and build a bigger future - not only for me, but also my loved ones he continued.



Dumayag was born in Laoag City, Philippines, and raised in Ewa Beach, Hawaii. In PCMH, he reviews his provider’s daily schedule, takes vital signs for pediatric patients during intake and assists junior Sailors with their duties and training.



“Being a General Duty Corpsman in PCMH has taught me so many skills-not only in my Navy career, but also my personal life. I have strengthened skills in time management, organization, leadership, and productivity,” said Dumayag.



In addition to serving MCAS Cherry Point families, Dumayag has various additional duties that include teaching basic life support skills and planning events and fundraisers that keep him engaged with fellow staff and develop his proficiencies.



“Constantly being busy with patient care, collateral duties, and even command duty has pushed me to become a proficient Sailor who will strive for success no matter where I end up,” said Dumayag.