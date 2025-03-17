MRF-D 25.3: Cpl. Jonathan Jones returns to Darwin for second rotation

Photo By Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jonathan J. Jones, a data system administrator with...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jonathan J. Jones, a data system administrator with Headquarters Company, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, poses for a photo in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia on March 13, 2025. Cpl. Jones is participating in his 2nd rotation after being forward-deployed with the 2023 MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Jones is a native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa) see less | View Image Page

Three years after enlisting out of Ayden, North Carolina, Cpl. Jonathan J. Jones, a data system administrator with Headquarters Company, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, deploys for a second rotation with the 14th iteration of MRF-D.



The MRF-D program was established in 2011 as part of the 25-year Force Posture Agreement between the United States and Australia to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force. This agreement also allows for further integrated training opportunities with Indo-Pacific allies and partners and provides a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific.



As a data system administrator, Jones’ responsibilities include troubleshooting computers, maintain network connections and establishing communications. Marines within the communications occupational field play a major role in ensuring elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force can effectively communicate when operating in various regions of the Indo-Pacific.



By observing and learning from experienced leaders during the MRF-D 2023 rotation, Jones became fully immersed in improving as a Marine and becoming proficient in his occupation.



“My biggest challenge during MRF-D 23 were my non-commissioned officers. They would definitely get on me about pretty much everything,” Jones explains, “They built me up. I took being in that position, and I made it into a learning experience in order to help out the future rotation.”



Months prior to his second rotation, during Steel Knight 24 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Jones would apply these experiences to solve an issue impeding multiple units from communicating with one another within the 1st Marine Division.



“I was able to find a way for units to communicate in ways that they previously couldn’t,” Jones states. “I guess that was a big step in making communication among our military systems better.”

In recognition of his accomplishments, he was awarded with an impact Navy Commendation Medal.



Jones intends to continue building on his past successes during his participation in the 14th iteration of MRF-D. “My goals for MRF-D 25.3 are to build a better form of communication, become better at leading and try and make more memories,” stated Jones.



As the MRF-D MAGTF continues with this year’s rotation, Marines like Cpl. Jones will be expected to step up, lead Marines on their first deployments and pave the way for future iterations.