HHC, USAG Humphreys earns Army Safety Excellence Streamer

Photo By Richard Kim | U.S. Army Col. Ryan K. Workman, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, pins the Safety Excellence Streamer to the USAG Humphreys Headquarters and Headquarters Company guidon during a patching ceremony March 7, 2025. The company was presented the streamer for achieving 12 consecutive months without a reportable safety incident. The patching ceremony signifies placing Installation Management Command garrisons under tactical control of the area senior commander, per Department of the Army Executive Order 123-25.

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, was awarded the Army Safety Excellence Streamer March 7, 2025, marking a significant achievement in the unit’s commitment to mission success and safety. Col. Ryan K. Workman, the garrison commander, presented the streamer in recognition of the company’s exemplary record of 12 consecutive months without a reportable safety incident.



“Our company being recognized with the Army Safety Excellence Streamer solidifies that HHC is dedicated to accomplishing our mission — and doing it in a safe manner,” said 1st Sgt. Jesus A. Duran, HHC first sergeant. “Our leaders have shown they are actively involved in day-to-day operations and prioritize risk mitigation and risk reduction.”



The Army Safety Excellence Streamer is part of the Army Safety and Occupational Health Program, outlined in AR 385-10. To earn this distinction, a unit must meet stringent safety criteria, including operating for a continuous 12-month period without any Class A mishaps (fatalities or permanent total disabilities) or Class B mishaps (permanent partial disabilities). Additionally, all Soldiers assigned to the unit must have completed risk management training within the last 24 months prior to submission.



“This streamer is a reflection of our Soldiers’ technical proficiency and professionalism,” Duran added. “Our troops have proven they can operate their assigned equipment not only effectively but also with the highest regard for safety. Our Soldiers are smart, ready, and trained to ‘Fight Tonight.’”



HHC’s safety achievement represents more than just meeting regulatory benchmarks; it speaks to a culture of accountability and leader involvement at every level. The Army Safety Excellence Streamer will be displayed on the unit’s guidon for one year, after which the company must requalify and resubmit based on the program’s eligibility requirements.



“This is the first time HHC USAG Humphreys has officially received this streamer,” said Duran. “We’ve likely met the criteria before, but a request for the streamer had never been submitted until now.”



The recognition underscores the garrison’s dedication to fostering a safe work environment while ensuring readiness for any mission. As the Army continues to emphasize risk reduction and safety awareness, HHC’s accomplishment serves as a model for other units across the installation.



U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys is the “Army’s Home in Korea.” The garrison’s area of responsibility includes Camp Humphreys, Camp Yongin, K-16 Airfield and 11 other smaller sites within Area II and III of U.S. Forces Korea. Camp Humphreys – located along the western coast of the Republic of Korea within the seaport city of Pyeongtaek – is the hub of USFK and headquarters for the Eighth U.S. Army, the 2nd Infantry Division, and the U.S. Army’s most active airfield in the Pacific – Desiderio Army Airfield.