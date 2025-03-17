ACS supports Exceptional Families with unique lending locker at Humphreys

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Army Community Service (ACS) at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys is providing vital support to the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) community through a one-of-a-kind lending locker, available to families stationed at Camp Humphreys, Osan Air Base, and K-16 Airfield.



EFMP offers essential services and advocacy for military families with special needs, ensuring they have access to the resources required for a higher quality of life. Among these resources is the EFMP Sensory Lending Locker and Library, a well-stocked ACS facility featuring more than 1,000 sensory toys and developmental items tailored for children ages 3 to 12.



“There is no other facility like this in Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Pacific,” said Sara Ortiz, ACS EFMP Family Support Program coordinator. “This is why we consider this a best practice.”



From spinning toys and weighted blankets to educational tools and adaptive play equipment, the lending closet is designed to help children improve sensory processing, motor skills, and emotional regulation, said Ortiz. She also emphasizes that the program not only supports the children but also empowers parents by providing tools to enhance their child’s development in a home setting.



Parents are encouraged to visit their local EFMP Sensory Lending Locker and Library, located in Building 501 at Camp Humphreys or Building 212 at K-16, where children can explore the variety of toys and select items that best suit their interests and needs. Families may borrow the items for a period of 30 to 90 days, free of charge.



“This is an invaluable resource for families who often face unique challenges during their overseas assignments,” Ortiz added. “It creates a space where children can feel engaged and supported while parents receive a sense of community and relief.”



For more information on the EFMP lending closet or other support services, families are encouraged to contact Army Community Service at Camp Humphreys or K-16 Airfield.



U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys is the “Army’s Home in Korea.” The garrison’s area of responsibility includes Camp Humphreys, Camp Yongin, K-16 Airfield and 11 other smaller sites within Area II and III of U.S. Forces Korea. Camp Humphreys – located along the western coast of the Republic of Korea within the seaport city of Pyeongtaek – is the hub of USFK and headquarters for the Eighth U.S. Army, the 2nd Infantry Division, and the U.S. Army’s most active airfield in the Pacific – Desiderio Army Airfield.

