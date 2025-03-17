18th CES showcases CBRN ops to mission partners

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan — Emergency management specialists assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron showcased their chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense capabilities to Japanese Self-Defense Force members at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2025.



The capability response exercise gave 24 JASDF civil engineers an in-depth exploration into Kadena’s emergency management mission sets.



“Our JASDF counterparts requested today’s training after attending a prior demonstration at Naha Air Base during Exercise Keen Sword 25,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Stewart, 18th CES Emergency Management Training non-commissioned officer in charge. “We wanted this session to not only cover CBRN defense concepts, but also cover airfield damage repair and how our team safely and professionally handles sensitive site exploitation.”



Kadena’s emergency management team comprises skilled Airmen who provide response capabilities to explosive incidents, in-garrison weapons of mass destruction response, hazardous material incidents, and public health emergencies.



The team kicked the engagement off with an 18th CES mission brief with the instructor’s bridging personal experiences to JASDF airfield damage assessment and repair operations.



“Our team is strategically turning our training focus to emergency response versus emergency management,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shadae Bromfield, 18th CES Emergency Management Operations specialist. “With flightline damage repair being a key priority for our JASDF partners, we were able to bridge our training curriculum with their mission.”



Afterward, Stewart, Bromfield and other technicians presented their most prevalent pieces of civil engineer equipment, including M-9 detector tape, gas masks and the joint agent chemical agent detector.



The JASDF members then had the chance to explore the equipment and see the items put to practical use during the sensitive site exploitation demonstration.



The demo had CES technicians donning their mission-oriented protective posture gear while simulating a post-attack reconnaissance check.



“Our flight is one of the most capable teams on Okinawa when it comes to CBRN defense, especially in the area of sensitive site exploitation,” said Stewart. “This is because the emergency management team is the only entity on the island that practices these future concepts.



“We hope that our JASDF counterparts leave this training with a better understanding of our capabilities. We also hope that this opportunity sparks the beginning of future bilateral collaboration efforts with our host-nation allies.”



After the exercise, one JASDF member expanded on the valued knowledge and insight she received.



“I was especially interested in watching these Airmen showcase their chemical agent detection and salvaging procedures,” said JASDF Airman 1st Class Shizuku Shigenaga, Southwestern Air Defense Force Civil Engineer Group engineer. “After this training, my teammates and I have a newfound interest in developing our skills and working even closer with our U.S. counterparts.”



Exercises like the CRE increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance, exhibiting the U.S.’s commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2025 Date Posted: 03.18.2025 20:03 Story ID: 493178 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th CES showcases CBRN ops to mission partners, by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.