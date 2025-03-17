PRFTA, RTS-MED host Field Hospital Collective Training Event

Dublin, Calif.—More than 120 members of the 10th Field Hospital (FH) based at Fort Carson, Colorado, participated in a Collective Training Event (CTE) at Regional Training Site – Medical (RTS-MED), Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) from February 19-26, 2025.

According to Col. Steven Ford, Site Director for RTS-MED, the CTE is in preparation of the 10 FH’s mobilization later this year, RTS-MED is one of more than 80 tenant units that call PRFTA home. RTS-MED provides hospitalization and emergency medical treatment training to Army, Defense Department partners and other governmental and non-governmental organizations.

“This is the first time 10th Field Hospital has held this event here at (PRTA)),” said Ford. “We were excited for this opportunity to provide a platform for the 10th Field Hospital to test their internal processes prior to their mobilization,” he added.

During the eight-day training exercise, the 10th FH utilized RTS-MED’s static 32-bed field hospital, a complex of tents and containerized work areas. Ford said that RTS-MED doesn’t often receive requests to support exercises like this event from the active component. This type of training is typically exported to Fort Hunter Liggett, where a larger exercise takes place.

“However, in this instance, it was more feasible to bring the personnel to where the equipment was located at PRFTA,” said Ford.

“The environment prepared by RTS-Med was a big win for the 10th Field Hospital,” said the 10 FH Commander, Lt. Col. John Stringer.

“For us, we usually have to set up our tents, and it takes a lot of time,” said Stringer. “To be able to come out to Camp Parks and RTS-MED, it’s a perfect training platform to work with the equipment and this environment.”

“This (CTE) prepares us to deploy to Kuwait, it' has been amazing to see our team get built, and perform in a perfect setting,” added Stringer.

Stringer also said the climate here in Northern California was also appreciated.

“Coming from Colorado, where it's very cold, to a location like this with the facilities here at PRFTA, has been an ideal training platform for us.”

During the CTE, Soldiers had opportunities to practice and use their skills in an environment that closely mimics what they could expect in deployments, according to Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Saresky, an Emergency Department Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC).

Saresky said she appreciated the facilities and environment prepared by RTS-MED because it reflected the reality of the field hospital environment not only because of the battlefield trauma scenarios but the non-battlefield casualties that often occur on deployment.

“We are trying to integrate ‘real world DNBI’ or disease non-battlefield injuries concepts,” said Saresky. “Especially overseas, Soldiers often experience medical-related complaints that are not battlefield-related, and this training makes us more well-rounded medics, more versatile when treating patients.”

PRFTA is a United States Army Reserve garrison located in Dublin, California, and is home to more than 100 units and organizations. It is committed to supporting the local community and providing a range of services and programs for military families. PRFTA is a sub-installation of Fort Hunter Ligget, located 156 miles south in Central California.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2025 Date Posted: 03.18.2025 Story ID: 493175 Location: DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US