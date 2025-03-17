NSWC Philadelphia Kick’s Off Maritime Sustainment Technology and Innovation Consortium Event

Photo By Gary Ell | Capt. Joseph Darcy, Commanding Officer, Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia...... read more read more Photo By Gary Ell | Capt. Joseph Darcy, Commanding Officer, Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) gives keynote address during the Maritime Sustainment Technology and Innovation Consortium (MSTIC) MSTIC-25-02 Collaboration Event at the Philadelphia Convention Center on March 12-13, 2025. The goal was to build awareness of the broad array of opportunities and open collaboration between the Government and technology innovators from the defense industrial base. (U.S. Navy Photo by Gary Ell/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Maritime Sustainment Technology and Innovation Consortium (MSTIC) Other Transaction Authority (OTA), established by Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD), hosted its MSTIC Collaboration Event at the Philadelphia Convention Center on March 12-13.



The collaboration event was attended by MSTIC’s consortium of premier traditional and non-traditional government contractors, small and large businesses, for-profit and not-for-profit entities, and academic organizations that focus on innovative sustainment solutions that effectively address current and future security threats in maritime environments. Participants were briefed on opportunities focused on developing and maturing technologies in the field of Maritime Sustainment that enhance the Navy’s mission effectiveness.



NSWCPD leads the MSTIC OTA with ATI as the Consortium Management firm. There are 578 companies represented in the consortium, ranging from science and technology, reverse engineering, logistics, and business organizations that support NSWCPD’s mission.



The OTA is a streamlined purchasing vehicle that brings innovative research findings and state-of-the-art prototypes from industry to the federal government. Other Transaction-based collaborations are not subject to some of the regulations that apply to Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR)-based acquisitions. OTAs enable fast acquisition of critically-needed technologies in areas as diverse as shipbuilding, armaments, satellites, medical devices and electromagnetic spectrum technologies.



William Deligne, the executive director of MSTIC provided opening remarks and introduced keynote speaker, NSWCPD’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Joseph Darcy.



Philadelphia is often celebrated as the birthplace of the nation, where the Declaration of Independence was signed and the Constitution was drafted. However, just as significant—if not more so—is its deep-rooted history in naval shipbuilding. From the construction of the first warships of the Continental Navy to the legendary Philadelphia Naval Shipyard, the city has been a cornerstone of American maritime strength. For centuries, Philadelphia’s shipbuilders crafted vessels that defended the nation, supported global commerce, and advanced naval technology, solidifying its legacy as a powerhouse of American shipbuilding.



During Darcy’s address, he emphasized the birth of the Navy and the history of NSWCPD. Referencing the original six frigates of the Naval Act of 1794, he said, “It’s important to remember that the Navy didn’t make all the pieces and parts, tools, timbers, sails and fittings for the six frigates. Nope, they were made by craftsmen like you to build the ship; but more than that, the craftsmen, sailmakers, carpenters, blacksmiths, and ropemakers weren’t merely supplying hardware for profit, they were contributing directly to the Nation’s prosperity, the Nation’s security, the Nation’s peace.”



“I’m here to challenge you,” Darcy said, adding, “Thanks for all you do for the nation and the Navy, but we need more. Thank you for jumping in and being a member of the consortium, but we need more. We need you to stretch yourselves and take challenges that would make us and you better. Encourage your market’s counterparts to join, encourage your employees to bring their best, because the Nation needs it.”



“Together, we’ll ensure the peace and prosperity of the United States through a strong and capable Navy,” Darcy said.



Following the keynote address, RADM Thomas Anderson, Program Executive Officer, Ships at NAVSEA addressed the audience through a pre-recorded message. Anderson oversees the construction of most of today’s Navy ships and has direct interest in what MSTIC provides for the U.S. Navy. Anderson thanked Pennsylvania shipbuilders and said to others interested in the industry, “We have no shortage of work.” He said that shipbuilding is a priority, not only military shipbuilding, but also commercial shipbuilding, adding, “There are lots of opportunities to contribute to the maritime industrial base.”



NSWCPD’s Rosemary Shuman, MSTIC OTA Agreements Officer and Jacob Udell, MSTIC OTA Program Manager, also from NSWCPD provided background and highlights on the MSTIC program.

Shuman said, “When I started as the Agreements Officer in 2023, we had about 14 project awards. Since then, MSTIC has grown to nearly 70 project awards and $197M in obligations, a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation!”



Udell highlighted the Innovation Showcase program that MSTIC kicked off during the consortium. “We are taking a shark tank approach here and letting the MSTIC consortia come to the Navy with their solutions in support of the warfighter,” he said.



During the event, participants were provided an overview statement that highlighted critical opportunities and project updates. Udell said, “We have a large volume of projects that fall amongst our technology areas representing both new and existing users of the MSTIC OTA tool.”

“The success of MSTIC highlights the team’s dedication and increasing demand for innovation, Udell said. Looking to the future, he adds, “Moving forward, continued engagement and adaptability will be key to sustaining this momentum.”



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.