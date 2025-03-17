Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Visits U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay

Photo By Emily McCamy | GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Feb. 27, 2025) – From left, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Chris Johnson,...... read more read more Photo By Emily McCamy | GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Feb. 27, 2025) – From left, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Chris Johnson, director of public health at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay; Dr. Stephen Ferrara, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs; U.S. Navy Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Michael Hart; and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Christa Robinson, director of medical services at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, are recognized for their outstanding work and leadership in support of Joint Task Force Southern Guard. Johnson, Hart, and Robinson played an integral role in ensuring safe health conditions and medical planning for the task force. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy) see less | View Image Page

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Dr. Stephen Ferrara, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, visited U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay to engage with leadership and staff on Feb. 27, 2025.



Ferrara’s visit underscores his commitment to engaging with medical personnel at military hospitals and clinics across the Military Health System to better understand their challenges and ensure they have the resources necessary to provide exceptional care.



As the principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense and the Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, Ferrara oversees health policy, programs, and force health protection across the MHS.



“There is no substitute for boots-on-the-ground to understand the nature and complexity of any mission, especially one this complex,” Ferrara said. “I wanted to ensure the team was receiving the support they need to execute their mission successfully. U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo is a particularly vital military hospital in a remote location with a unique mission set, so seeing both the daily operations and unique operations like the joint expeditionary MEDEVAC training was invaluable for understanding the hospital's specific needs and how I can best support their critical work from my position. As the Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, I have a unique responsibility for detainee care, making it important that I gain a firsthand understanding of that unique mission.”



Managing a geographically remote military hospital comes with challenges in manning and occasionally supply chain procurement. Hospital Director U.S. Navy Capt. Tammy Servies, who also serves as commanding officer for U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command and commander of Joint Task Force Guantanamo’s Joint Medical Group, doesn’t let that impede the mission with her focus on a ready medical force and a medically ready force.



“We were very excited to welcome Dr. Ferrara to Guantanamo,” Servies said. “We provide care to a diverse community, including service members, their dependents, government civilian employees, contractors, and foreign national workers. It was very gratifying to show Dr. Ferrara that no matter who walks through our doors, we are committed to delivering high-quality, reliable health care. Our mission is rooted in operational readiness and wellness, ensuring that those we serve receive the best possible care.



“The health, wellness, and readiness of every service member I lead as the CO of USNMRTC Guantanamo, matters to me personally,” Servies continued. “My team cannot adequately care for others if they are not healthy themselves.”



During his visit, Ferrara met with a cross-section of sailors from every department within the hospital to speak with them and listen to what matters to the most junior members of the hospital team.



“The dedication and resilience of the entire medical staff left a lasting impression on me,” Ferrara said. “It's one thing to hear about the demands of operating in a remote location, but witnessing the team's unwavering commitment to providing top-notch care across a range of disparate environments was truly inspiring.”



Servies echoed the significance of Ferrara’s visit, emphasizing the impact of leadership engagement in understanding the realities of providing health care in a remote setting.



“Despite the challenges we face, my team never fails to amaze me with their willingness to take on every mission that comes our way,” Servies said. “Whether providing support to Joint Task Force Guantanamo, Joint Task Force Southern Guard, or managing the daily operations and patient load from our local community, these military and civilian personnel show an indomitable spirit and mental toughness that sometimes leaves me in awe.”



Ferrara’s visit highlights the ongoing efforts to strengthen military health care delivery and support the dedicated medical personnel who stand ready to serve whenever and wherever they are needed.



“The experience underscored the critical importance of the hospital's mission within the broader context of Guantanamo Bay,” Ferrara said. “The team's ability to maintain a constant state of readiness, adapt to diverse needs, and seamlessly collaborate with other units is a testament to their professionalism and commitment to excellence. The isolation of Guantanamo Bay is also easy to underestimate until walking the spaces. The team here has a mission like no other in the Military Health System.”



The Defense Health Agency manages military hospitals and clinics across the Department of Defense, integrating health care services to enhance readiness, improve patient outcomes, and streamline medical operations. As part of this system, USNH Guantanamo Bay plays a vital role in delivering health care to service members, civilians, and their families stationed at U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay.