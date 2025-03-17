Keeping the Mission Alive: Airmen at RAF Fairford Execute BTF 25-2

Four U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers from the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, began flying missions from Royal Air Force Fairford, England, as part of Bomber Task Force 25-2 on Feb.11, 2025. These missions reinforce U.S. commitment to The North Atlantic Treaty Organization and enhance interoperability with allied forces, ensuring strategic readiness in an ever-evolving global security landscape.

“BTF 25-2 supports the National Defense Strategy by focusing on sustaining and strengthening U.S. deterrence,” said Senior Master Sgt. Ricardo Martin, 69 EBS senior enlisted leader. “Especially against strategic competitors.”

BTF missions highlight the United States’ commitment to NATO’s united defense and regional stability. They demonstrate readiness and adaptability through joint operations. These missions are designed to enhance NATO security, integrate U.S. and Allied efforts, and maintain credible deterrence.

“When I’m flying and seeing multiple nation fighters on my wing, it sends a strong message to the world," said U.S. Air Force Captain Shinryu “Obi” Aoyama, 69 EBS B-52H Stratofortress pilot. “It also provides a unique opportunity for the squadron and partner nations to work side by side and practice how we play.”

BTF missions provide airmen unique and invaluable training opportunities, enabling them to participate in intricate operational exercises with NATO Allies and partners.

“I believe BTF missions are important because actions speak louder than words,” Senior Airman Espen Ekadis, 69 EBS B-52H Stratofortress crew chief said. “Physically showing that we can fly on short notice, then operate from that location, truly shows our allies that we have their backs.”

Airmen witness firsthand how their efforts contribute to deterrence and assurance, further strengthening their commitment to service and personal growth.

“This experience gives me a greater sense of appreciation for the impact of my job and the teamwork required to keep operations running smoothly,” said U.S. Airman Michelle Browne, 69 EBS aircrew flight equipment specialist. “Our job is crucial in keeping Aircrew safe and ensuring they can operate effectively in any environment.”

BTF deployments provide U.S. and allied aircrews the opportunity to conduct joint training and strengthen partnerships. For the Airmen of the 69th EBS, operating out of RAF Fairford offers a unique chance to integrate with NATO forces while honing their skills in a dynamic environment.

“Getting an Aircraft and crew into the air is not up to one person or shop,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dalton Halveston, 69 EBS squadron aviation resource manager. “The cohesiveness of the BTF shows how it takes all members playing their part to make the mission happen and get the job done.”

As BTF 25-2 continues, the Airmen of the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron remain at the forefront of strategic deterrence, demonstrating the U.S. Air Force’s ability to project power and operate alongside allies across the globe. From pilots to maintainers, every Airman plays a crucial role in ensuring mission success.

