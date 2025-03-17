Army begins Kalia Road repaving, sidewalk repairs in Waikiki

Courtesy Photo | Road work begins along Kalia Road in Waikiki March 18 as a major repaving and sidewalk...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Road work begins along Kalia Road in Waikiki March 18 as a major repaving and sidewalk repair project gets underway. The U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District, are partnering on the $5.85 million project, which aims to enhance safety and accessibility along this vital route used by more than 6,000 drivers daily. The project, funded entirely by U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s sustainment, restoration, and modernization budget, will be completed in three phases from March 18 through November 2025, with work occurring on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be no work on weekends or holidays. see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU – March 18, 2025 – Motorists in Waikiki can expect lane closures and traffic shifts on Kalia Road starting today as a major repaving and sidewalk repair project gets underway. The U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District, are partnering on the $5.85 million project, which aims to enhance safety and accessibility along this vital route used by more than 6,000 drivers daily.



The project, funded entirely by U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s sustainment, restoration, and modernization budget, will be completed in three phases from March 18 through November 2025, with work occurring on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be no work on weekends or holidays.



“We're prioritizing safety for everyone who uses Kalia Road and Fort DeRussy," said Capt. Kevin Corizzi, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District deputy resident engineer. “This means eliminating hazards, enhancing safety measures, and ensuring accessibility for all users."



The project involves a complete overhaul of the roadway, including excavation, subgrade repair, and the placement of new base layers for improved durability. Crews will also be upgrading roadway utilities, replacing damaged drainage systems and installing new asphalt layers for a smoother, safer driving surface. Additionally, the project will enhance safety and traffic flow with the installation of new traffic detector loops for traffic signals, street monuments, roadway markings and striping.



In conjunction with the project, the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services (DTS) announced the temporary relocation of bus stops along Kalia Road. TheBus routes E, 20, 42, W1, and W2 will detour along Ala Moana Boulevard and Kalakaua Avenue. Affected stops include those at Paoa Place (Stop 886), Saratoga Road (Stop 888), and Maluhia Street (Stop 878). Temporary stops will be available at the intersections of Ala Moana Boulevard and Kalia/Ena Roads—northbound next to IHOP and southbound at DeRussy Park's northwest corner.



The work will be completed in three phases:

• Phase 1 (March 18 – June): Repairs from Paoa Place (Hilton Hawaiian Village) to the Hale Koa Parking Garage at Maluhia Road. Two 10-foot lanes (one in each direction) will remain open.

• Phase 2 (June-August): Kalia Road closed from Maluhia Road to Battery Randolph/U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii. Access to the Hilton Hawaiian Village, Hale Koa Hotel, Hale Koa Parking Garage, and Fort DeRussy will remain open.

• Phase 3 (August-November): Work from Battery Randolph to Saratoga Road. Two 10-foot lanes (one in each direction) will remain open. All facilities will be accessible from Ala Moana Boulevard and Kalakaua Avenue.



While disruptions will be minimized, motorists should anticipate lane closures, detours, and possible delays. The Army asks all to exercise caution near Kalia Road and be aware of construction crews and equipment.



"The U.S. Army is dedicated to serving the community, where so many of us live, work and raise our families," said Col. Rachel Sullivan, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii commander. "We understand that roadwork can be inconvenient, but this project will provide much-needed, long-term infrastructure improvements and is a direct investment in Waikiki's future."



For project updates and traffic impacts, follow the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Facebook page. If there are any concerns or questions regarding this project, please call (808) 787-1528 or email usarmy.hawaii.comrel@army.mil.