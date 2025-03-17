How Steel and Skill Keep the B-52 Flying

As B-52 bombers touched down at Royal Air Force Fairford, England, for Bomber Task Force 25-2, the mission was just beginning, not just for the pilots and aircrews, but for the Fabrication Flight Airmen who keep them flying.



While the roar of the B-52 fills the sky, its ability to fly at all depends on the unseen work of Airmen on the ground. The Fabrication Flight of the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron (EBS), is responsible for structural maintenance, repairing damage, reinforcing weak points, and ensuring these aging aircraft remain combat ready. Whether it's fixing a minor crack or fabricating entirely new parts, their work ensures that each mission can launch without delay.



Long ago, blacksmiths forged the tools of war, bending metal to their will. Today, the Airmen of the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Fabrication Flight carry the torch of tradition by executing strength in the skies.

“The purpose of Bomber Task Force (BTF) 25-2, is to show our capabilities as the global strike command, and to assure our allies while deterring our adversaries,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Hassell, 69th EBS aircraft structural maintenance craftsman.

BTF missions are more than just routine training. They're a show of strength. With each flight, the B-52s reinforce the U.S. commitment to NATO's collective defense, working alongside Allied forces to ensure regional security. These operations test readiness, build resilience, and demonstrate that no matter where the mission takes them, U.S. bombers are ready to respond.

“Every B-52 needs to be mission ready-- we can't afford downtime,” said U.S. Air Force Airman Carson Bethany, 69 EBS fabrication flight aircraft structural maintenance journeyman. “If they're not flying, they're not protecting us and If we can't protect, we're not doing our job right.”



After every mission, crew chiefs meticulously inspect the B-52H Stratofortress, scanning for punctures, cracks or structural damage. If they find an issue, they call in the Aircraft Structural Maintenance team. Who will either replace the damaged components or craft new ones from scratch using precision tools and blueprints.



“My favorite part of working in sheet metal is my ability to create whatever repair materials I need to do my job,” said Bethany. “There's so many things you can do with a flat sheet of metal that I didn't realize that you could do before I joined.”



Routine maintenance is key to preventing major repairs and extending the B-52’s lifespan. When operating away from home station, maintainers must be adaptable problem solvers, ready to tackle unexpected damage in unpredictable conditions. No two missions are the same, and neither are the challenges these aircraft return with.



“In a perfect world, nothing would break, and we wouldn’t have to step in,” said Bethany. “But reality is different. Every flight brings wear and tear, and when things go wrong, it’s our job to make them right. That’s what keeps these bombers in the fight.”



The B-52 is an aircraft designed to last, but longevity doesn’t happen by accident. Every scratch, dent, and crack tells a story of miles flown, missions executed, and the wear of time.



For the Airmen of Fabrication Flight, their job is to ensure those stories do not end in the maintenance bay. Through skill, adaptability, and dedication, they give these warbirds new life, ensuring that when the mission calls, the B-52 is always ready to answer.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2025 Date Posted: 03.19.2025 06:38 Story ID: 493168 Location: FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, How Steel and Skill Keep the B-52 Flying, by A1C Trust Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.