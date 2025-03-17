FRCSW Officer Awarded Meritorious Service Medal for Leadership and Flight Operations

Photo By Janina Lamoglia | CDR Luis Rivera, Commanding Officer of Fleet Readiness Center Southwest, presents the...... read more read more Photo By Janina Lamoglia | CDR Luis Rivera, Commanding Officer of Fleet Readiness Center Southwest, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to CDR Matthew Ostrye for exceptional service in multiple leadership roles, including Production Officer and E-2/C-2 Deputy Program Manager, from April 2019 to May 2025. see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. — CDR Matthew J. Ostrye received the Meritorious Service Medal for his distinguished service at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) from April 2019 to May 2025, where he held multiple leadership roles including Production Officer, Quality Assurance Officer, Test Line Director, and E-2/C-2 Deputy Program Manager.



Ostrye’s leadership directly contributed to the successful repair and delivery of 30 Navy and Marine Corps aircraft—including the C-2A, E-2C/D, V-22, F/A-18A-F, EA-18G, and CH-53E—by a workforce of more than 4,700 military and civilian personnel. His commitment to quality and operational readiness consistently ensured high customer satisfaction across platforms.



At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ostrye spearheaded the development of the command’s Contact Tracing Team, enabling FRCSW to maintain operational momentum and exceed production goals by nearly 10 percent while prioritizing workforce safety.



As a test pilot in the E-2/C-2 program, Ostrye flew over 1,130 hours in 320 sorties, facilitating the safe return of 54 aircraft to the fleet.



The award was presented on behalf of the President of the United States by Rear Adm. J.B. Hornbuckle, Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers, in recognition of Ostrye’s superior performance, professional excellence, and 20 years of devoted service to the Navy.