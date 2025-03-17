The North Pole Mayor visits the Alaska Air National Guard 168th Wing

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | North Pole Mayor Larry Terch poses for a photo with Chief Master Sgt. George Bender in...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | North Pole Mayor Larry Terch poses for a photo with Chief Master Sgt. George Bender in front of an Alaska Air National Guard KC-135 nose art panel displayed in the halls at the 168th Maintenance Group, March 5, 2025. Terch and Bender grew up together and went to North Pole High School. Mayor Terch toured the 168th Wing to gain firsthand insight into the wing's vital operations that support national security and Alaska's defense. This includes air refueling, missile warning, and space surveillance. Throughout the visit, he engaged with personnel and explored various facilities to better understand the air refueling mission the Alaska Air National Guard is responsible for at Eielson AFB. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey) see less | View Image Page

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska—During a recent visit to the 168th Wing, North Pole, Mayor Larry Terch had the opportunity to explore the wing's critical missions and experience firsthand the dedication of its members. The mayor’s visit provided a closer look at the essential work the 168th Wing performs in support of national security and Alaska's defense.



The mayor had the chance to tour several facilities and engage with personnel, learning more about the mission of the 168th Wing, which plays a vital role in the Air Force’s mobility and refueling capabilities, missile warning, and space surveillance capabilities.



One of the highlights of the visit was the opportunity to step into the KC-135 simulator, where the mayor had hands-on experience in air refueling operations to better understand the KC-135 air refueling mission the Alaska Air National Guard is responsible for at Eielson Air Force Base.



This immersive experience gave the mayor a deeper understanding of the technical precision and teamwork that goes into each mission.



The 168 WG vehicle maintenance team provided a tour of their maintenance shop and shared their ongoing work with the Mayor of North Pole, who expressed his appreciation for their expertise and hard work. Having spent many years working on the North Slope, he valued their efforts in the Arctic, as this work aligns closely with his experiences in Alaska.



In a heartfelt statement following the visit, the mayor expressed deep gratitude for the warm reception and the unforgettable experience:



"I want to send my heartfelt thanks for the warm welcome and the unforgettable experience during my recent visit. It was an absolute honor to meet such a dedicated and professional group of men and women who serve with pride and distinction. The hospitality you showed and the insightful and fun tour gave me a real appreciation for the important work being done at the 168th Wing in support of our national security and the defense of Alaska. I was especially impressed by the team’s commitment to excellence, their expertise, and their willingness to share knowledge with me throughout the visit."



"It’s clear to me the 168th Wing plays a crucial role in our defense strategy, and I left with a deeper respect for all that you do—not just for Alaska, but for our entire country. The wing is fully committed to service and maintaining mission readiness, and I was truly inspired by your dedication and family atmosphere, what a close team you are!"

"Please pass on my sincere thanks to everyone who took the time to show me around and answer my questions. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to witness firsthand the professionalism and passion that defines the 168th Wing. I will continue to support the essential work that you do and will share my experience with those who haven’t had the opportunity yet. Thank you for being in our community and so involved in all that is North Pole!"



The 168th Wing’s dedication to excellence and the professionalism displayed by its personnel left a lasting impression on the mayor, who emphasized the importance of recognizing and supporting the mission and the people behind it. The visit served as a reminder of the critical role the 168 WG plays not only in the defense of Alaska but in supporting the security of the nation as a whole.



The 168th Wing’s commitment to service, mission readiness, and strong camaraderie within the squadrons were highlighted throughout the visit, making it a memorable and meaningful experience for all involved. The 168th Wing remains appreciative of the community it lives in, works in, and serves with as neighbors.



Building relationships with the community is a priority for the 168 WG Guardians of the Last Frontier. Multiple groups visit the 168 WG at Eielson AFB throughout the year to learn more about what we do for our country, state, and community. This includes government representatives, community leaders, civil air patrol cadets, aviation academy students, and community school and program students.



The Alaska Air National Guard’s 168 WG has many mission sets, including KC-135 operations, maintenance and operations support, missile warning and space surveillance, intelligence, cyber operations, force protection and security forces, civil engineering, logistics, medical support, and domestic emergency response and support.



The Airmen accomplish their mission while continuing to be active citizens inside the North Pole and Fairbanks communities daily. The Alaska Guardsmen serve and defend the nation and the last frontier.