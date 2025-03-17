AFSOUTH leadership visits LAMAT team in Lesser Antilles

CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA – U.S. Airmen deployed in support of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission are strengthening medical readiness and deepening regional partnerships in the Caribbean.



Brig. Gen. Tara Nolan, Mobilization Augmentee to the Air Forces Southern commander, visited mission locations in Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to observe operations firsthand and engage with both Airmen and host nation officials.



Nolan received an in-depth look at how Airmen are working alongside local healthcare providers, integrating their expertise to deliver patient care while simultaneously refining their own military readiness skills.



“The work here is a testament to the power of collaboration,” Nolan said. “It is a privilege to see our dedicated Airmen support the LAMAT mission in St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. I am impressed by their technical skill and professionalism.



“I’m inspired by how our Airmen integrated with our host nation partners to create highly effective teams. Our Airmen completed reps and sets in a tropical environment and made positive measurable differences in people’s lives.”



During her visit, Nolan toured medical facilities, met with Airmen performing the mission, and spoke with host nation medical teams and Ministry of Health officials. This included a meeting with Dr. Adelaide Moonie, chief medical officer of St. Jude Hospital, who remarked on the positive impact of the mission.



"The experience has fostered a deep exchange of knowledge between the military and our local medical providers," said Moonie. "It’s been a true partnership—our surgeons have learned from their techniques, and they’ve learned from ours. The collaboration has been seamless.”



LAMAT is designed to deliver essential medical services—including general health assessments, dental care, and surgery—to underserved communities, while also providing real-world training opportunities for military medical personnel. The mission allows Airmen to practice delivering care in unique environments, strengthening their ability to respond in any crisis situations.



“This mission not only strengthens our relationships with our partners in the region but also ensures our Airmen are medically ready and prepared to operate in diverse and challenging conditions,” Nolan said. “Through this cross-collaboration, Airmen are enhancing their clinical proficiency, adaptability and ability to integrate with international partners.”

Host nation officials expressed appreciation for the medical support and the knowledge-sharing opportunities created through the mission. By working alongside U.S. military personnel, local healthcare providers benefit from additional training and resources, further improving healthcare capabilities in their communities.



“The team has remained busy,” added Moonie. “It’s been non-stop, but the experience has been worth it. The ability to be flexible—with your environment, your instruments, and your supplies—while still delivering high-level care is an essential skill. We’ve learned so much from each other. This experience will stay with us for a long time.”



Nolan’s visit reaffirmed U.S. Southern Command’s commitment to regional assistance, medical readiness, and security cooperation efforts in the Caribbean. As LAMAT continues through the Lesser Antilles region before concluding in Guyana, Airmen remain focused on delivering quality care, fostering international collaboration, and ensuring they are prepared for future missions in any environment.

