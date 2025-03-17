Red Flag exercise prepares the 960th Airborne Air Control Squadron for future threats.

Photo By Garrett Cole | A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry undergoes final checks before takeoff for a Red Flag 25-2...... read more read more Photo By Garrett Cole | A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry undergoes final checks before takeoff for a Red Flag 25-2 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The exercise pushes aircrews to operate under realistic and complex combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole) see less | View Image Page

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — The sky over Nellis Air Force Base is a proving ground where strategy and precision are put to the test. Red Flag is more than just another training exercise for the airmen of the 960th Airborne Air Control Squadron. It is a crucible where tactics are sharpened, mistakes become lessons, and resilience is forged in preparation for an uncertain future.



1st Lt. Kyle Perry, an air battle manager, understands the gravity of the mission. Red Flag is not just about flying. It is about integrating with coalition partners and joint force allies in a contested environment. "We are preparing ourselves for the future fight so that when the day comes, we will prevail," he said. The airmen train to adapt and take the hits here at home so that those losses do not happen overseas in real-world conflicts.



SrA Matthew Lopez, a mission system operator, appreciates the rare opportunity to work alongside such a broad range of capable players. "Back home, we don't get to integrate like this. Seeing different perspectives, working with fighters, and understanding their tactics is invaluable," he said. The exercise forces the team to adapt quickly, refining their tactics and procedures to counter constantly evolving threats.



For some, this is not their first Red Flag. SrA Adam DeLeon has multiple temporary duty assignments under his belt, but he admits that every iteration presents a new challenge. "There is always rust to knock off and lessons to learn, but we are on a good pace to execute," he said. Perry echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that they are "taking the punches and changing our tactics so we don't get hit in the same place twice."



The demands of Red Flag push the team to its limits. Fourteen-hour days are the norm, and the complexity of managing such large airspace requires absolute focus. "This is the hardest I have worked in my career," Lopez said. "It's not just about keeping our own guys on track. It's about making sure the entire exercise runs smoothly." Mistakes are costly but necessary. The goal is to make them now, under controlled conditions, rather than in the heat of combat.



For first-time participants like 1st Lt. Kyle Partman, Red Flag is a deep dive into the world of large-force employment exercises. "This is my first time seeing air battle managers operate at this level," he said. "Understanding how command and control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance all come together is eye-opening." The exercise hones not just individual skills but also the ability to function as a seamless part of a much larger and complex force.



1st Lt. Tyler Bernard acknowledges that the learning curve is steep, but the value of the experience is undeniable. "We rarely get to work together in such a large-scale scenario. The lessons we take from this are critical—where we go wrong, how we can fix it, and how we can improve for the next fight," he said.



Back home in Oklahoma, the pace is different, and the challenges are less immediate. At Nellis, the reality of modern warfare is tangible. The airmen are not just training for the sake of training. They are preparing for a conflict that could come at any time. When that moment arrives, they will rely on the lessons learned here, the adaptability forged under pressure, and the bonds built through shared hardship.



There is no certainty in what the future holds, only the knowledge that the men and women of the 960th will be ready.