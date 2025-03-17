MICC Walk-it-Out Army birthday, wellness kick-off event

Photo By Tish Williamson | To celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, Soldiers and civilians assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Tish Williamson | To celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, Soldiers and civilians assigned to the Mission and Installation Contracting Command are encouraged to walk 250 miles by the June 14 commemoration. The initiative, Walk-it-out-Wednesdays, will kick off on the MICC’s first Wellness Wednesday event March 19 at the headquarters building on JBSA-Fort Sam Houston. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (March 18, 2025)—Established in 1775, one year older than the nation it defends, the U.S. Army has dedicated itself to the protection of its people through fighting and winning the nation’s wars for 250 years. In reflection of the Army’s rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice and dedication on this milestone birthday, Soldiers and civilians assigned to the Mission and Installation Contracting Command are encouraged to walk 250 miles now through the June 14 commemoration.



A subordinate command with over 1,500 personnel under the Army Contracting Command and Army Materiel Command, MICC personnel also enjoy a 250-year legacy of service as sustainers, the people who have conducted sustainment operations in support of Army warfighters and mission partners.



The MICC’s Army birthday and wellness initiative, called Walk-it-out-Wednesdays, will kick off on the MICC’s first Wellness Wednesday event March 19 at the headquarters building on JBSA-Fort Sam Houston. Wellness Wednesday is a monthly event where the MICC Command Team has committed to hosting a series of health and wellness events around the MICC footprint to promote teambuilding and esprit de corps while enhancing the contracting organization’s readiness, health and resilience.



“Since our Wellness Wednesday activities are planned in-person monthly at Fort Sam, we wanted to issue a larger, broader and more frequent challenge to the entire MICC enterprise,” said Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright, MICC’s command sergeant major and senior enlisted advisor. “There’s no better way to celebrate 250 years of the most powerful, ready and resilient Army in the world than to get out, get moving and get in step with your battle buddies.”



Bright believes the weekly walking event will also help teammates improve their health, lower stress and increase their overall fitness and readiness and is a great complement to the monthly wellness events.



“Our goal of 250 cumulative miles as an organization is a great way to promote the Army team concept, cohesion, and camaraderie while getting your blood pumping, increasing circulation and getting fresh air,” Bright said. “We wanted to demonstrate that even the slightest increase in physical activity can improve our health, lower stress and increase our overall fitness, resilience and readiness—and it is a much easier task when done as a team.”



Besides fitness and health gains, the top individual and top team entered will get bragging rights by earning the MICC Golden Sneaker honorary trophy. Internal MICC participants will log miles walked or ran individually towards their team total. The activity must be completed on a given Wednesday from March 19 until the last Wednesday before the Army’s birthday, June 14, from any MICC location, to count towards the contest.



“This is just the beginning; we plan to focus on fitness and celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday throughout the year as a point of pride of the service we are all a part of,” Bright said. ‘This We’ll Defend’ is the Army’s central theme for the year-long celebration that is expected to peak with a concentration of events nationwide during Army birthday week, June 7-14. “This We’ll Defend is not just a slogan. Through personal growth and professional development, the Army helps generate in us a sense of purpose—empowering our soldiers and civilians to serve in defense of something greater than themselves and be all they can be.”



To learn more about the MICC 250 Walk-It-Out event, MICC personnel are encouraged to visit the internal MS Teams page.



About the MICC

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitating training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.