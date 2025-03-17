New Base, Same Mission

Photo By Sgt. Midori Preecs | Construction workers with Jacobsen Construction move heavy materials during the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Midori Preecs | Construction workers with Jacobsen Construction move heavy materials during the construction of the planned Army Reserve Center located at Camp Williams, Utah, on March 6, 2025. The construction of the new Army Reserve Center is vital to the plan to relocate Army Reserve units from Ft. Douglas to Camp Williams, to maintain overall readiness and mission success. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Midori Preecs) see less | View Image Page

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Several units within the U.S. Army Reserve, including the 807th Theater Medical Command and 76th Operational Response Command are relocating from the Fort Douglas U.S. Army Reserve Center, located on the University of Utah Campus, to the new Army Reserve Center at Camp Williams, Utah.



Established in 1862 during the American Civil War, Fort Douglas officially closed in 1991, with most of its buildings transferred to the university. However, a 50-acre section on campus, surrounded by student housing, athletic facilities, and the Red Butte Gardens, has remained in use by units in the U.S. Army Reserves.



The university has noted the Army Reserves were “constrained by outdated infrastructure” and so the University of Utah and the U.S. Army Reserve Command finalized a land transfer agreement, with the University of Utah receiving the last 50 acres of the Fort Douglas property in exchange for 31.9 acres of land and a new Reserve Center on Camp Williams, Utah.



The state legislature approved $17 million to purchase the land and an additional $100 million to build the new Army Reserve Center and a maintenance facility. The new headquarters, consisting of a 220,000 sq. ft. building, will be located on the 31.9 acre site.



This modern structure gives several Army Reserve units who are relocating from Fort Douglas space to expand, grow and maintain overall readiness. The development is made possible by a collaboration between the state, the university and the Army Reserve working together.



“It’s a unique project, the university is funding the project, the state is helping operate and oversee the project, and the Army Reserve is going to occupy and work in the building, so it's pretty special to get to work with multiple entities,” said Justin Robinson the Project Manager with Jacobsen Construction, the company contracted to build the new development.



Jacob Adams, the General Foreman with Jacobsen Construction working on the project, noted how he hopes for more projects like these in the future, “It's really cool to see the collaboration and hoping it is a more prevalent thing in other states moving forward.”



Robinson said, “All the bodies coming together has just been a super smooth and amazing process.” It's a testament to the teamwork that exists inside and outside of our armed forces. Coming together to create a new space for teamwork to continue to flourish.



As this structure continues to be built, Soldiers continue to train and prepare for the upcoming move which is expected to be springtime 2026.



There is more to come as the development continues but this is a big step for the soldiers located at Fort Douglas currently and it’s going to be extremely beneficial to the overall operational readiness and success of Army Reserve Soldiers nationwide.