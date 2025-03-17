3ID builds readiness through roll-on roll-off training

Photo By Sgt. Duke Edwards | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, loads a magazine during the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Duke Edwards | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, loads a magazine during the zeroing process of an M4 qualification at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 14, 2025. The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade hosted a roll-on roll-off range allowing Soldiers from 3rd ID to earn the qualification without the logistical aspect of setting up a range. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Duke Edwards) see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Georgia -- The 3rd Sustainment Troops Battalion (3rd STB), 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade (3rd DSB), 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID), hosted a roll-on roll-off weapons qualification range at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 14, 2025. The purpose of the range is to provide a convenient and less stressful opportunity for units to send their Soldiers to qualify on the M-4 carbine and M-249 machine gun.



“It’s a division wide range where units can focus on sending Soldiers to qualify and not have to worry about planning or setting up the range,” said 1st Lt. Connor Williams, the officer-in-charge of the range and an executive officer/platoon leader with 3rd STB, 3rd DSB, 3rd ID.



When Dogface Soldiers arrive at the training range, they go to the bleachers near the entrance to receive a safety brief, then will move to the ammunition point to receive rounds to zero their rifles. Once properly zeroed, the Soldiers will travel back to the ammunition point to receive the proper amount of rounds to qualify on their rifle.



Instead of units dealing with the logistical aspect of preparing for a weapons qualification such as reserving a training area, making sure there will be medical support, and ensuring proper ammunition is available, they show up to the roll-on roll-off range and earn their qualification and continue on with the rest of their daily tasks.



“Most of the equipment is provided”, said Williams. “The only thing the units have to worry about is transportation.”



Not having to plan or worry about the logistics of a range and only qualify on a rifle gives Dogface Soldiers the opportunity to focus more on their unit responsibilities, military occupational specialty specific duties, and still maintain weapon proficiency.



“Anyone can be put in a combat situation”, said Pfc. Jake Laplaca, an intelligence analyst assigned to, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Division Artillery, 3rd ID. “They try to get us out here as much as we can, just so we stay ready.”



Setting up the range and allowing Soldiers to only worry about their qualification displays the unwavering dedication of the 3rd STB for hosting the range for 3rd ID, the dedication of the units sending the Soldiers to qualify, and the Soldiers that volunteered to maintain their shooting proficiency.



3rd ID will continue to host and engage in more roll-on roll-off ranges to support the sustainment and lethality of the Dogface Soldiers and ensure readiness across the division.