Kentucky National Guard staff briefs lawmakers on operations and readiness

Photo By Andrew Dickson | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton (center), Kentucky adjutant general, poses with...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Dickson | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton (center), Kentucky adjutant general, poses with members of the Kentucky legislature at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Frankfort, Kentucky on March 10, 2025. The Kentucky National Guard hosted lawmakers from the Kentucky congress to learn about the KYNG operations and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Andy Dickson) see less | View Image Page

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Command staff of the Kentucky National Guard (KYNG) provided lawmakers an annual update on military operations and readiness at the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, March 10.



Hosted at the Army Aviation Support Facility by Kentucky’s adjutant general, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, the group of Kentucky state legislators were briefed on the KYNG’s impact on national security, homeland defense, foreign allies, and community engagement.



Members of the state legislature included Rep. Scott Sharp, Sen. Matt Deneen, Rep. Walker Thomas, Sen. Aaron Reed, Sen. Jimmy Higdon, and Sen. Matt Nunn. Each of these members were either prior service or are on committees that support or advocate for Veterans and Servicemembers of Kentucky.



“As members of the National Guard, we are members of the communities that you all serve,” said Lamberton. “We are your neighbors, co-workers, church members. As we are communicating with you today, we are here to tell you our story.”



Staff presenting on behalf of their directorates were U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Brian Wertzler, Lt. Col. Daniel Cooper, Lt. Col. Brian Stafford, Lt. Col. Jonathon Wesely, Col. John Harvey, Mr. John Barger, Capt. Kelli Ryan, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Mounkes, Col. George Imorde, Master Sgt. Kevin Woodard, and Ms. Corey Ann Jackson.



Each presenter provided a briefing on various topics related to the National Guard's current operations. This included cybersecurity, recruiting, community involvement, worldwide deployments, domestic operational challenges--such as the search and rescue response during the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky--and discussions of current and future priorities, including construction plans.



Harvey, the director of operations and planning, pointed out how important it is to keep our units up to date with the current operations of the active components of the Army and Air Force.



“We are doing everything we can so that our Soldiers can train to the standard of current doctrine and so they can survive on the battlefield,” said Harvey.



Barger, the deputy director of construction and facilities management office, emphasized the importance of maintaining and updating armories.



“The armory is the hub of the community,” said Barger. “These are safe places that the community can go to in case of a natural disaster. We can use those hubs as a place to distribute food, shelter, and drinking water.”



In the case of natural disasters, Stafford, Kentucky directorate of military support plans and operations officer, briefed on the memorandums of understanding that the KYNG has with counties of Kentucky through their outreach programs.



In addition, Stafford brought up support and agreements with neighboring states to fill service gaps during an emergency.



“We no longer have water purification units in Kentucky,” said Stafford. “However, we have agreements with other states with those units to get them deployed to our state when needed.”



After the briefings, members of the legislature were given a helicopter tour of the capital city as a demonstration of the National Guard’s aerial capabilities and operational readiness. Aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk, the lawmakers observed key landmarks, including the Kentucky State Capitol, surrounding infrastructure, and rural areas. The tour highlighted the Guard’s role in disaster response, search and rescue, and logistical support.



Staff from the KYNG invite members of the Kentucky legislature to the Boone National Guard Center at least once a year to provide updates on ongoing initiatives and improvements. These engagements strengthen collaboration between the KYNG and state leaders, ensuring continued support for the Guard’s mission and the communities it serves.